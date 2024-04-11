Fallout 4 free current-generation update arrives for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC later in April 2024

What you need to know

Bethesda Game Studios has been working on a current-generation update for its 2015 game Fallout 4 for some time.

The free update is now slated to arrive on April 25, 2024, and will be available for all players on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, or PlayStation 5.

Console players will benefit from Quality and Performance modes, while everyone gets a bevy of bug fixes, Creation Club content, and more.

The Commonwealth is finally getting upgraded.

The current-generation update for Fallout 4, which was first announced back in 2022, is slated to launch on April 25, 2024, as shared by Bethesda Game Studios on Thursday. This update brings native Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 support for the game, with console players able to choose between a 60 FPS performance mode and a quality mode with increased visual fidelity.

Meanwhile, Windows PC players can expect official Ultrawide support, as well as a number of fixes for the Fallout 4 Creation Kit. Fallout 4 is also coming to the Epic Games Store, and will be officially Steam Deck verified. All players, regardless of platform, will benefit from bug fixes and new Creation Club content.

Enclave Remnants arrive in Fallout 4

As part of the free update, Bethesda Game Studios is including some new and previously-released Creation Club content on all platforms. This includes a new quest where players will be tasked with stopping Enclave remnants from building back up in the Commonwealth.

There's also a new Halloween Workshop pack, which does exactly what it sounds like, providing 38 Halloween-themed decorations to use when building and customizing settlements. Finally, there's the Makeshift Weapon Pack, which adds a variety of eclectic improvised weapons to choose from. You can see the full list of Creation Club content that's being included below:

New quest - “Echoes of the Past”

Workshop items

Enclave Colonel uniform

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Power Armor

X-02 Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

Makeshift Weapon Pack

Halloween Workshop - 38 new decorations

Fallout 4 is currently available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows PC. It's also included in Xbox Game Pass.

This update has been a long time in the making, but I'm glad it's finally almost here. I'll definitely be diving back in and giving more of my life to Fallout 4 soon. Between Fallout 4 and Starfield, I'm never going to escape. What a great problem to have, right? While I know the delays were annoying to many, this timing does work out, as it comes just shortly after the arrival of the Fallout TV series on Prime Video. The acclaim of the show is no doubt going to push more players to check this franchise out for the first time.

In my review of the Fallout TV series, I wrote that "Fallout represents some of the best of what game-to-TV adaptions can offer, carrying forward the look, action, and ideas of the iconic franchise while providing multiple viewpoints in a season that'll leave fans and newcomers alike wanting more."