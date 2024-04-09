Prime Video's Fallout TV series is ready to step out of the Vault a little earlier than expected

What you need to know

The much-anticipated Fallout series will now premiere on Prime Video earlier than expected.

Rather than hitting your scenes on April 11, the post-apocalyptic series will be available on the streaming service on April 10 at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET.

A live global Fallout fan premiere will take place on the said date in more than 240 countries and territories across the globe.

The wait for the Prime Video adaptation of the post-apocalyptic series Fallout is nearly over, but fans of the franchise can now happily shave a few extra hours off of their countdown clocks after a recent announcement. Originally slated to be released on April 11, Prime Video has now announced that the series will hit the streaming service on April 10 at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET. The new launch time was revealed during a commercial for the series that was aired during the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Game on Monday night.

Fallout fans can expect to join in for an interactive, live global fan premiere. Choose your faction and interact with others via Prime Video's live chat box. The global event and Fallout series will stream in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

The Fallout TV series follows Lucy (Ella Purnell), who encompasses the plucky, all-American attitude of vault dwellers who have spent countless generations locked inside a peaceful and idealistic vault following a nuclear apocalypse. Two hundred years before the events of the series, humans locked themselves away in luxury vaults to escape the fallout that laid waste to the planet. Lucy, generations far removed from the trials and tribulations of an irradiated hellscape, must finally leave

the vault to explore what remains of the world in a bid to find and rescue her father.

In doing so, Lucy encounters a world of delightful but quirky and complex characters. Maximus (Aaron Moten), wants only to bring law and order to the wasteland and further advance the Brotherhood of Steel, a militaristic faction. Ghoul (Walton Goggins), is a seasoned bounty hunter with a library of knowledge about the past 200 years, but he also walks a thin line of morality. Lucy, Maximus, and Ghoul's worlds will collide and change the world of Fallout.

The series has been executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, with Nolan directing the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner, and Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also serve as executive producers, along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

Amazon Studios originally licensed the rights to the Fallout franchise in 2020, with production work starting on the series for Prime Video in 2022. Microsoft acquired the IP as part of its purchase of publisher Bethesda in 2021. To celebrate the new Fallout series, Microsoft and Amazon are giving away a copy of Fallout 2 and Fallout Tactics via Amazon's Prime Gaming service. Xbox has also created a one-of-a-kind "vault box", new Fallout-themed controllers, and forged partnerships with brands like Gunnar for Vault 33 glasses.

If you want to get in early to join the global fan premiere and binge-watch all eight episodes of Fallout as soon as they hit streaming, you will need a subscription to Prime Video. Prime subscribers in the U.S. can share their membership benefits, including streaming the Fallout series, by using Amazon Household.