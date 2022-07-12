Far Cry 6 is having a monumental discount deal of $12.99 for Prime Day!
The latest entry of Ubisoft's Far Cry series has reached its lowest price tag yet.
Prime Day is offering an extraordinary deal for the standard edition of Far Cry 6, for the low price of $12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That is 72% cheaper than its normal retail cost of $59.99 and is the biggest discount this game has ever seen. If you have been holding out for a good deal to purchase the latest entry in Ubisoft's Far Cry franchise, Prime Day's current offering is the best time to do it.
Was $59.99 $12.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Far Cry 6 is the latest entry of Ubisoft's long-running, open-world, sandbox shooters, Far Cry. Form a resistance movement, and liberate the nation of Yara from the oppression of its corrupt dictator, Antón Castillo.
Far Cry 6 has you step into the role of Dani Rojas, a young freedom fighter who is waging a war to free their country from its cruel dictator, Antón Castillo, and his military regime. This game is the most expansive Far Cry game to date: featuring a gigantic sandbox with a diverse range of locales to explore and liberate, such as cities, bayous, mountains, forests, jungles, and more.
In addition to regular firearms and vehicles, Far Cry 6 takes the series' engaging combat system to the next level by offering the player an arsenal of new and crazy weapons. These include spike throwers, CD-R Disc Launchers, multi-purpose "Supremo" backpacks, and much more.
If you're a longtime Far Cry fan or someone who's in the mood for a fun, open-world first-person shooter for a low price, then you won't find a better deal than Prime Day's 72% discount on Far Cry 6.
