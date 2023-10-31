Football Manager 2024, Thirsty Suitors, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and more head to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

The latest batch of games headed to Xbox Game Pass has been revealed.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Thirsty Suitors, and Wartales are just some of the games being added.

Wild Hearts is coming to EA Play, meaning it'll be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers to play.

A handful of games are leaving Xbox Game Pass, including Football Manager 2023.

Ready to play even more games?



Microsoft shared all the details on the latest batch of titles hitting Xbox Game Pass via Xbox Wire. While last month's additions saw titles like the Dead Space remake added to celebrate the spooky season, this month has games like Football Manager 2024, Thirsty Suitors, and Wartales on the way in the next couple of weeks, alongside the previously-announced Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

That last addition is especially notable, as it's the first time a Like a Dragon game has launched day one into Xbox Game Pass, though the every prior game in the franchise has been added and is currently available in the subscription service. Here's all the games on the way:

Today

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Jusant (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Wartales (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

November 2

Thirsty Suitors (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

November 6

Football Manager 2024 (Windows PC)

Football Manager 2024 Console (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

November 9

Dungeons 4 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Wild Hearts (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

November 13

Spirritea (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

November 14

Coral Island (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Leaving November 15

As always, there's a handful of games that are exiting Xbox Game Pass this month. Here are the games that won't be in the subscription for much longer:

Coffee Talk

Exapunks

Ghost Song

Gungrave G.O.R.E

Football Manager 2023

Football Manager 2023 Console

Lapin

Townscaper

Analysis: Another decent month

Xbox Game Pass is usually great about having variety month to month, and that isn't stopping here. Football Manager is always a popular game in the service, hence its yearly inclusion, and while I didn't play it personally I know a lot of people who liked Thirsty Suitors. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate crowd should also check out Wild Hearts, an EA Originals take on the Monster Hunter formula.

Furthermore, a reminder that all game developers deserve the right to unionize.