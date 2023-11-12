Get a Hisense 75-inch TV under $400 at Walmart with this Early Black Friday deal

While a budget TV, the Hisense 75" Class R6 Series 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV - 75R6030K currently has an unbeatable price at Walmart. For under $400, you can get 75 inches of glorious Roku operating system-powered goodness. I always go with Roku TVs and prefer the Roku user interface to other budget TV options. While this TV will be missing some of the features of high-end TVs, for a budget TV, it has excellent reviews on Amazon at 4.2 stars out of 5 with over 150 reviews.

If you have a Walmart Plus membership, you would have known about this deal earlier, as you get early access to those before the general public, along with free shopping (regardless of price), Paramount+ subscription, at-home pickups for returns (great for TV testing!), and more.

Hisense 75" Class R6 Series 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV - 75R6030K |$398.99 at Walmart I have been in the market for a 75-inch TV for months, and this is the best deal I have found that is in stock. Grab it fast, though. Over 1000 people have bought it in the last day, and it might not last much longer.

✅Perfect for: Those who need a huge TV but aren't fussed about having all the expensive top-tier features, are OK with using it in darker rooms, like Roku, and don't have many people watching the TV at once. ❌Avoid it if: You want a very bright HDR TV with top-notch viewing angles for larger rooms. 👍Looking for something smaller? Save $70 on the VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED | $248.00 at Walmart

If you're like me and have been looking to upgrade your TV from a smaller one for a while, this deal is too good to pass up. Typically, budget 75-inch TVs range between $550 to $700, so finding a deal on this Hisense 75" Class R6 Series 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV - 75R6030K for under $400 was too good to pass up.

Just understand that you aren't buying a budget TV like this to have the most fantastic picture and performance, but you are getting 4K resolution at 75 inches, which, for me, makes up for a lot, and I don't have to break the bank to get it.

Hisense 75" Class R6: Specifications

Let's look at the TV's specifications and see what we can get in a 75-inch package for under $400.

Display Resolution - 3840 x 2160

Accessories Included - 1x Power Cord, 2x TV Stand, 1x Remote Control, 2x Remote Control Batteries, 1x Quick Start Guide, 1x Warranty Information

Television Type

LED TVs

Brand - Hisense

Model - 75R6030K

Screen Size - 75 in

Resolution - 4K UHD

Display Technology - LED

Refresh Rate - 60 Hz

Supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 (might not be true HDR)

Hisense says this TV supports or is compatible with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. This likely means it will play content using these formats, but the TV doesn't have the NIT brightness to support true HDR. I have looked all over Hisense's website and can't find the TV's NIT brightness, but the review site Versus.com clocked it at just 350 nits, which is on the dim side (making this TV more ideal for dark rooms than brightly lit living rooms).

The TV is Roku OS-based, which is my preference, and supports Alexa. I have one on the way because this deal was too good to pass up.