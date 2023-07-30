Grand strategy game Ara: History Untold seemingly delayed to 2024 for PC

What you need to know

Ara: History Untold is a 4X grand strategy game being developed by Oxide Games and published by Xbox Game Studios.

Revealed in 2022, Ara: History Untold is currently undergoing closed alpha tests and was slated to launch at some point in 2023.

According to the game's listing on Xbox.com, Ara: History Untold has been delayed to 2024.

A big strategy game being published by Xbox is seemingly being pushed into 2024.

The store listing for Ara: History Untold on Xbox.com now shows a projected release window of 2024, meaning the game has been delayed past the original 2023 release window. A grand-strategy 4X game being developed by Oxide Games and published by Xbox Game Studios, the game takes inspiration from titles like the Civlization franchise.

Ara: History Untold was first revealed at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 as being in development for Windows PC, with a projected release window of 2023. Since then, the developers have shared semi-regular updates, with an Insider Program allowing signups for closed alpha tests.

Being pushed to 2024 means that Ara: History Untold will join a lineup of other Xbox first-party games for that year, including Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Avowed, and Towerborne. Whenever Ara: History Untold does arrive, it'll be available day one on PC Game Pass.

Windows Central's take

While this isn't 100% confirmation of a delay, it's an intentional change to the game's listing on Xbox.com, so I'd be very surprised if this wasn't the case. While the Insider Program updates have been coming at a steady pace, it's really not all that shocking that the developers and Xbox may have decided it needs a few more months to fully come together.

I've reached out to Microsoft for comment.