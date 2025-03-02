Here are all the Xbox games launching this week, from March 3 through March 9

More games are on the way, with a new week bring new launches to the Xbox store. There's a good number of games launching soon, and special mention must be given to Hazelight Studios and Electronic Arts' (EA's) Split Fiction.

Split Fiction is the latest co-op focused game directed by Josef Fares under the Hazelight and EA, with the developer partaking in the publisher's EA Originals program since the launch of the 2017 title A Way Out.

A Way Out sold several million copies and was praised for its innovative gameplay, but 2021's It Takes Two firmly established Hazelight as a premier developer, with the game widely lauded and even winning Game of the Year at the Game Awards 2021.

Split Fiction looks to build on that well-established co-op design focus, but this time dipping in the realm of fantasy and science-fiction.

Outside of that, Two Point Museum is on the way, with Two Point Studios delivering a new experience that rewards careful planning for the perfect museum experience.

If you missed them, don't forget to check out last week's games. Here's everything coming to the Xbox store next week:

March 3, 2025

Carmen Sandiego (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "VILE is back on the scene, and for once, ACME and Carmen Sandiego have a common enemy. In a rare and temporary alliance, the world’s greatest thief must track down the syndicate before they can pull off their next big heist. Rookie gumshoes and seasoned detectives are invited to put their sleuthing skills to the test whether it’s in the narrative driven main campaign or the classic mode ‘The Acme Files’."

March 4, 2025

Solid Void (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Immerse yourself in Solid Void, a unique puzzle experience that merges two classic puzzle styles into one addictive journey. Start by solving intricate nonogram puzzles to complete the grid. Once your grid is complete, take the challenge to the next level by placing pentomino-like blocks to complete beautiful designs. "

Two Point Museum (Xbox Series X|S): "As fledgling curators, you have the task of designing and refining your very own museums to create the ultimate guest experience. Coordinate Experts on far-flung expeditions to discover new Exhibits, generating Buzz to entice droves of knowledge-hungry guests who will expect top info-tainment if they're to leave impressed. This is all while you keep your Exhibits safe, rooms clean, staff happy… and children off the dinosaur bones."

March 5, 2025

ELDRADOR CREATURES SHADOWFALL (Xbox Series X|S): "The adventure-filled worlds of Eldrador are in danger! Lead battle-ready creatures in turn-based strategic combat to defeat a mysterious shadowy menace."

Morkull Ragast's Rage (Xbox Series X|S): "A 2D video game that combines platforming and action with a touch of exploration, control Morkull, God of Death and Darkness and Lord of the Ragast. His main mechanic – breaking the fourth wall, which allows him to communicate with you in a multitude of ways."

March 6, 2025

Aery - Dream Land (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In this interactive game experience, you step into the role of a small bird, soaring through breathtaking landscapes while collecting magical crystals that mark certain locations. The game is not about defeating enemies or overcoming dangerous obstacles, but rather about immersing yourself in a peaceful and tranquil environment."

Sorry We're Closed (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Sorry We're Closed is an eccentric story-driven survival horror game about angels and demons that mixes fixed-camera exploration and arcade-style shooting. Michelle must use her Third Eye to see between worlds and uncover secrets."

Split Fiction (Xbox Series X|S): "Mio and Zoe are contrasting writers – one writes sci-fi and the other writes fantasy – who become trapped in their own stories after being hooked up to a machine designed to steal their creative ideas. They'll have to rely on each other to break free with their memories in-tact, working together to master a variety of abilities and overcome diverse challenges while jumping between sci-fi and fantasy worlds in this unexpected tale of friendship."

Suikoden I&II Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "A hero's destiny is written in the Stars The legendary Konami JRPGs Suikoden I and Suikoden II have now been remastered in HD!"

March 7, 2025

Alter Age (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Arga has been training daily to prove himself superior to his father, who holds the title of the strongest in the world. During this process, he awakened the class Soul Alter, a unique skill that changes the forms of himself and his companions between grownup and preteen. Sometimes a youth, sometimes a boy, he faces great trials with his companions."

WWE 2K25 Deadman and Bloodline Editions (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In a franchise first, step outside the ropes and onto The Island for Xbox Series X|S—an immersive WWE-themed world with epic arenas, challenges, and live events. Fight to join the Bloodline with "The Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, as you upgrade and customize your MySUPERSTAR."

Split Fiction



Hazelight is following up its work on It Takes Two with Split Fiction, a game following two aspiring writers that have to grapple with and survive going through the fantasy and sci-fi worlds they've dreamed of.



See at: Amazon | Best Buy | CDKeys (Steam) | Xbox