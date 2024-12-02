Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's launch trailer promises adventure and danger across Xbox and PC

Prepare yourself for Indy's latest adventure with the launch trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Screenshot of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle deep dive trailer showing Indiana stepping out of the shadows
Indiana Jones is back. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

It's almost time to don the iconic fedora and pick up the world's most reliable whip.

MachineGames and Bethesda Softworks' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is nearly here, and just ahead of launch, the teams shared a new trailer for the game. This launch trailer dives into all the places that Indy will be exploring, from the Vatican and the Himalayas to Egypt and Thailand.

You can check out the trailer below:

Official Launch Trailer: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - YouTube Official Launch Trailer: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - YouTube
Watch On
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indy is back, and he'll need all his wits in order to solve a mystery spanning the Earth. As usual, nefarious Nazis stand in his way, but that's nothing his whip and revolver can't solve. Ancient puzzles? Easy! Snakes? Well...we'll see.

One last grand adventure to close out 2024

Indiana Jones' trusty whip can always be relied on. (Image credit: Machine Games | Microsoft)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is sliding under the closing stone door of 2024 just in time to possibly cement itself as one of the year's top games.

This launch trailer makes me even more excited to check out Indy's newest adventure, and I love the attention to detail that seems to have been implemented in crafting real-world locations that'll we'll get to explore.

With a December launch, MachineGames' latest title is bridging the gap between 2024 and 2025 for the Xbox first-party group. This year saw the arrival of games like Age of Mythology: Retold and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, but 2025 currently looks even more packed.

Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed is kicking things off in February, but it seems it'll be followed by Compulsion Games' South of Midnight, id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages, and even Playground Games' Fable.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is scheduled to launch on Dec. 9, 2024 across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, with a PlayStation 5 version coming in 2025. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Anyone that buys the Premium Edition of the game gets three-day early access. For more information, consult my Indiana Jones and the Great Circle preorder guide.

Samuel Tolbert
Samuel Tolbert
Freelance Writer

Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.