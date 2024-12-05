"This console saved my life guys." An Xbox Series S goes full Nokia to save a man's life, and Microsoft has responded.

What you need to know

A user on X has been saved by an Xbox Series S, after a nasty incident involving a truck.

The Xbox protected user Brandon from further harm while the vehicle dragged him across the road.

Even after this incident, the Xbox Series S is still playable.

Microsoft has saw the story, and seems to be planning to reach out.

I never thought I'd see the day when a video game console would legitimately save someone's life, but here we are. Moments ago, I read the story of Brandon, a guy who only wanted to go home and game on his newly purchased Xbox Series S. Little did he know his trip would evolve into a life-or-death situation. Microsoft's little powerhouse decided to go full Nokia mode and potentially save this man's life.

"I was on my way home from my local GameStop with the Xbox in my backpack when I was struck by a truck while riding my bicycle. I managed to keep above the truck's steel bumper at first, but I eventually was dragged under. I was slammed to the ground, and still, he kept going, so I assumed he didn't see me. The Xbox in my backpack prevented me from hitting my head or worse, even dying."

This Console Saved My Life Guys… #Xbox #XboxSeriesS

Excuse me? I wrapped up my annual watching of Christmas Vacation last night, and this sounds like the nightmare version of Chevy Chase driving under the semi-truck. This story would be downright unbelievable if it weren't for the photos. That's not even the end of it.

"I wasn't going to get shredded beneath the truck so I used my left leg to attempt to slow the truck. My bike wedged my right leg, so I couldn't move it anywhere. The next thing I knew, my backpack was only hanging on by my left shoulder and was slammed into the curb along with me afterward. I look to my left, and I feel the full weight of the front end of this truck roll up on my ribs and roll back off. The truck hit and dragged me 12 feet, and soon, I was rushed to the hospital with only a single broken bone in my left foot and a few road rashes."

What a terrifying experience this must have been. Moments like this can shape your perception of the world for months or even years, turning everyday chores into gut-wrenching procedures. Crossing the street goes from checking both ways twice to inspecting every direction a thousand times.

Thanks to everyone who tagged us. I'm just glad he's safe and the team is on it. 💚🫡

Over the years, I've ruined my fair share of gizmos. I've shattered phones, spilled pop on controllers and keyboards, and even dropped my Xbox 360 while a game was running, only for all the ground in Oblivion to turn pink. Most of the time that was it; my items were finished or in need of repair beyond my expertise. I'd laugh if you told me a piece of technology from 2024 could take any vehicle head-on and continue working. It turns out that the Xbox Series S was manufactured from the remnants of Nokia phones, which is interesting considering Nokia's have also saved a few people's lives (thanks, The Economic Times).

Brandon went on to explain that the little console that could be used was still in working order. "I thought the Xbox was a goner, but it started up with no hesitation at all, and it runs games surprisingly well, considering what it went through."

Following up, Microsoft's Josh Stein reached out to Brandon. Touched by his story, they want to give Brandon a brand-new Xbox and, I'm sure, a ton of other swag to go with it. This gentleman deserves it; he should get his own achievement, "Achievement Unlocked: GameStop a Truck."