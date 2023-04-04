New Xbox Special Edition Remix controller made using recycling, available in April

What you need to know

A new Xbox controller called the Special Edition Remix has been unveiled.

This controller was produced partly using recycled materials in celebration of Earth Day.

The Special Edition Remix controller includes a Play and Charge kit, and is set to release on April 18, 2023 for $85.

Ready to add a new Xbox controller to your collection?

Microsoft unveiled (opens in new tab) the Xbox Special Edition Remix Controller on Tuesday in celebration of the upcoming Earth Day. This controller is developed partly with with recycled components such as headlight covers, plastic water jugs, and CDs. As a result of the recycling process, Microsoft notes that each controller will have slight differences in color, tone, and texture.

The controller was also created using a process called Regrind, where leftover older controller parts are ground up into base materials that can be used for certain new controller components. For anyone that is trying to be environmentally conscious, this could be one of the best Xbox controllers to grab this year.

The Xbox Special Edition Remix Controller is slated to launch on April 18, 2023, and is currently available for preorder for $85. It's also bundled with an Xbox Play and Charge Kit, meaning you'll be able to recharge the controller instead of having to use other batteries.

Right now, preorders appear to only be available directly from Microsoft, but other retailers should be getting stock for this new controller as time goes on.

Windows Central's take

This is a neat thing to do, even if there are already plenty of Xbox controllers to choose from. I'm curious about how this could potentially be implemented into the mainline controller production cycle, improving efforts at sustainability in a much larger way.

It's also good that a Play and Charge Kit is being bundled in, and I wonder if that's something Microsoft will look at doing moving forward for future controllers that are released.