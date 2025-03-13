Our favorite Xbox controller might get dethroned by this new $200 gamepad

There's always new accessories and peripherals coming out for Microsoft's Xbox consoles, and that's especially true with controllers. Indeed, the market has become flooded with quality gamepads as manufacturers vie for a place at the "best Xbox controllers" table, but one in particular that's coming out soon could dethrone one of our absolute favorites.

The gamepad in question is Nacon's new REVOLUTION X Unlimited, an officially licensed controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, and Android (with Bluetooth) that's scheduled to release on April 30 — about a month and a half from now. Notably, this controller was originally supposed to come out in Fall 2024, but its release window came and went without any official word about the mysterious delay. Now, though, it's finally launching, with preorders available on Nacon's website (US) and on the Argos storefront (UK).

Offering full wireless connectivity on both Xbox and PC via a USB dongle, the option for wired usage, adjustable "instant triggers" for rapid actuation, Hall-effect joysticks that combat stick drift, a bevy of customization options in the box, and more, the REVOLUTION X Unlimited is poised to compete directly with the excellent Razer Wolverine V3 Pro. Both cost about $200, but there are some notable reasons why you might want Nacon's new gamepad over the latest version of Razer's long-reigning king.

REVOLUTION X UNLIMITED | PRE-ORDER TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

The most obvious difference between the two is the fact the REVOLUTION X Unlimited comes with an onboard LCD screen you can use to quickly remap button inputs, adjust audio mixing, and check battery life, among other things. Much of what's possible with the screen would typically have to be done through software — you'd need to boot up Razer Controller with the Wolverine V3 Pro on Xbox or PC, for example. Nacon also has a Revolution-X PC app, but with this screen, you'd be able to do quite a bit without having to open it.

Secondly, the REVOLUTION X Unlimited comes with an arsenal of swappable components you can use to customize your controller. These include three weights, six different joystick heads, two D-pads, and four joystick rings, along with a carrying case for safe transportation. By comparison, the Wolverine V3 Pro only offers the option between concave and convex joysticks along with its carrying case.

Another win for the REVOLUTION X Unlimited is that it comes with a charging dock, too; the Wolverine V3 Pro doesn't, and also isn't compatible with Razer's popular Universal Quick Charging Stand.

Note that both controllers have PC-specific modes; the REVOLUTION X Unlimited reduces latency down to 1ms wired and 2ms wireless with it on, gets a "gyroscope function to simulate a joystick or the D-pad," and lets you map keyboard keys to controller inputs, while the Wolverine V3 Pro boosts its polling rate up to 1,000Hz for more responsiveness.

Additionally, both have toggleable features to help with precision aim in FPS games. Nacon's gamepad has a "Shooter Pro Mode" that disables dead zones while it's active to allow for precise adjustments, while the Wolverine V3 Pro has a clutch that significantly lowers aim sensitivity while engaged.

Nacon's new gamepad is poised to compete directly with Razer's $200 Wolverine V3 Pro. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Overall, the REVOLUTION X Unlimited has some advantages here, but it also comes with a pretty huge drawback: poor overall battery life. Most controllers can get at least 15-20 hours of wireless play on a full charge, if not more — the Wolverine V3 Pro typically manages just under 20 — but Nacon says the REVOLUTION X Unlimited will only last about 10 hours or so before a six-hour recharge is necessary. This is most likely due to the gamepad's LCD screen that no doubt adds significant extra power draw.

If you don't mind having to charge the controller daily, though, the REVOLUTION X Unlimited is definitely worth keeping an eye on if you're looking for a premium wireless Xbox gamepad. It's the first new controller that has the potential to steal the Wolverine V3 Pro's thunder since the latter released in September last year, though if I were you, I wouldn't preorder and would instead wait until reviews are out.