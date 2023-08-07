Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik return to Mortal Kombat 1

What you need to know

NetherRealm Studios recently unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming reboot of the Mortal Kombat franchise, Mortal Kombat 1.

This trailer reveals that several classic characters like Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik will return as playable characters and Sareena will return as a Kameo Fighter.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on Sept. 19, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Sometime after the final EVO tournament for Mortal Kombat 11 concluded, a new exclusive trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 was unveiled by NetherRealm Studios. This trailer (which you can only watch on YouTube due to age restrictions) reveals that several characters from previous Mortal Kombat games will return for Mortal Kombat 1 as playable characters and Kameo Fighters.

Shift between man and beast as the classic Reptile. (Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

The first playable character revealed is Reptile, a ninja that's been a part of the Mortal Kombat series since the original 1992 Mortal Kombat arcade game as a secret character. In this New Era timeline, Reptile has the ability to shapeshift between being a human and a hulking lizardman and was ostracized by his people for it. Now Reptile fights to aid Lord Liu Kang in his quest to protect Earthrealm.

Ashrah has arisen to banish evil from Earthrealm. (Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

The next playable character revealed is Ashrah, who made her debut in Mortal Kombat: Deception. Ashrah is a demon hailing from Earthrealm's version of hell known as the Netherrealm. She was banished by her demonic sisters for cleansing her soul of evil and wanting to fight for peace instead of chaos.

Cry Havik and let slip chaos into Mortal Kombat! (Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

Finally, we have Havik, another Mortal Kombat: Deception character and possibly one of the wildest and most chaotic combatants in all of Mortal Kombat. Havik is an anarchistic warrior from Chaosrealm, which as the name suggests, is a realm where chaos and anarchy reign supreme. His goal is to spread chaos and destroy all forms of order, no matter how lives or entire realms must die in the process.

During the trailer it is revealed that Sareena, a character originally from the spin-off game, Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero, will be featured as a Kameo Fighter to assist players in combat.

The competition is heating up for Mortal Kombat 1

Reptile joins forces with Earthrealm's defenders. (Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

As we inch ever closer to this upcoming Xbox title's release date, more and more characters are being added to the base roster. It is interesting to see characters from the often-forgotten PlayStation 2 era of Mortal Kombat games coming back and witnessing Reptile returning to a Mortal Kombat 2-inspired character design, will surely please long-time fans.

What other characters will NetherRealm Studios revive from Mortal Kombat's long-storied history for Mortal Kombat 1 next? Will we have to wait until next month to find out when Mortal Kombat 1 launches for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on Sept. 19. 2023.