The nominations for the 2025 BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) game awards are in, and Xbox Game Studios and Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 firmly leads the pack with 12 nominations.

Despite that impressive array, Hellblade 2 missed out on Best Game, which is instead being competed for by Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Helldivers 2, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Thank Goodness You're Here!

Other notably nominated games include PlayStation Studios and Team Asobi's Astro Bot, which snagged eight nominations, as well Game Science's Black Myth: Wukong, which garnered seven nominations.

Astro Bot is on a hot streak, having previously won Game of the Year at the 28th D.I.C.E. Awards and the 2024 Game Awards.

It's important to note that the cutoff date for the awards was Nov. 15, 2024, meaning a handful of games like Bethesda Softworks MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle weren't eligible, but will be eligible for next year's awards.

Other Xbox games saw a handful of nominations, including Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo 4 and World of Warcraft alongside Rare's Sea of Thieves for Best Evolving.

Below, you can find all the different categories and the games that were nominated:

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Animation

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Artistic Achievement

Astro Bot

Black Myth Wukong

Harold Halibut

Neva

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Still Wakes the Deep

Audio Achievement

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Helldivers 2

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Still Wakes the Deep

Best Game

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Thank Goodness You're Here!

British Game

A Highland Song

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Paper Trail

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Debut Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Tales of Kenzaru: ZAU

Thank Goodness You're Here

Evolving Game

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 14 Online

No Man's Sky

Sea of Thieves

Vampire Survivors

World of Warcraft

Family

Astro Bot

Cat Quest III

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Little Kitty, Big City

The Plucky Squire

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Games Beyond Entertainment

Botany Manor

Kind Words 2

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzaru: ZAU

Tetris Forever

Vampire Therapist

Game Design

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Balatro

Helldivers 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Tactical Breach Wizards

Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Music

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Helldivers 2

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Narrative

Black Myth: Wukong

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Still Wakes the Deep

New Intellectual Property

Animal Well

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Performer in a Leading Role

Alec Newman - Still Wakes the Deep

Humberly González - Star Wars Outlaws

Isabella Inchbald - INDIKA

Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens - Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Y'lan Noel - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Performer in a Supporting Role

Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen - Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Aldís Amah Hamilton - Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Jon Blyth - Thank Goodness You're Here!

Karen Dunbar - Still Wakes the Deep

Matt Berry - Thank Goodness You're Here!

Michael Abubakar

Technical Achievement