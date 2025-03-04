Xbox and Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 dominates the 2025 BAFTA game nominations, but misses Best Game
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 dominates the 2025 BAFTA nominations, but it didn't make the list for Best Game.
The nominations for the 2025 BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) game awards are in, and Xbox Game Studios and Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 firmly leads the pack with 12 nominations.
Despite that impressive array, Hellblade 2 missed out on Best Game, which is instead being competed for by Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Helldivers 2, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Thank Goodness You're Here!
Other notably nominated games include PlayStation Studios and Team Asobi's Astro Bot, which snagged eight nominations, as well Game Science's Black Myth: Wukong, which garnered seven nominations.
Astro Bot is on a hot streak, having previously won Game of the Year at the 28th D.I.C.E. Awards and the 2024 Game Awards.
It's important to note that the cutoff date for the awards was Nov. 15, 2024, meaning a handful of games like Bethesda Softworks MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle weren't eligible, but will be eligible for next year's awards.
Other Xbox games saw a handful of nominations, including Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo 4 and World of Warcraft alongside Rare's Sea of Thieves for Best Evolving.
Below, you can find all the different categories and the games that were nominated:
Animation
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Artistic Achievement
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth Wukong
- Harold Halibut
- Neva
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes the Deep
Audio Achievement
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Still Wakes the Deep
Best Game
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
British Game
- A Highland Song
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Paper Trail
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
Debut Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
- Tales of Kenzaru: ZAU
- Thank Goodness You're Here
Evolving Game
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14 Online
- No Man's Sky
- Sea of Thieves
- Vampire Survivors
- World of Warcraft
Family
- Astro Bot
- Cat Quest III
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Little Kitty, Big City
- The Plucky Squire
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
Games Beyond Entertainment
- Botany Manor
- Kind Words 2
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzaru: ZAU
- Tetris Forever
- Vampire Therapist
Game Design
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Tactical Breach Wizards
Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Music
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
Narrative
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes the Deep
New Intellectual Property
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
Performer in a Leading Role
- Alec Newman - Still Wakes the Deep
- Humberly González - Star Wars Outlaws
- Isabella Inchbald - INDIKA
- Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens - Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Y'lan Noel - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen - Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Aldís Amah Hamilton - Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Jon Blyth - Thank Goodness You're Here!
- Karen Dunbar - Still Wakes the Deep
- Matt Berry - Thank Goodness You're Here!
- Michael Abubakar
Technical Achievement
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tiny Glade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
