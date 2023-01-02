Starfield still releasing in first half of 2023, according to official support page

What you need to know

Starfield is an upcoming sci-fi RPG from Bethesda Softworks, and is the developer's most ambitious game yet.

The game was delayed from its initial release date, and a new official support page confirms the same window.

As of right now, Starfield is still slated to arrive on Xbox Series X|S and PC in the first half of 2023.

This mirrors Redfall, which is reportedly targeting a May 2023 release in a few months.

2023 is stacked with dozens of exciting and innovative games from dozens of teams and developers. One of the most highly anticipated titles of the year, however, continues to be Starfield, the brand-new sci-fi RPG IP from the legendary Bethesda Softworks. Many have been worried that they'll have to wait even longer to play Starfield, but the game will hopefully not be hit with any additional delays.

According to the new official Starfield support page (opens in new tab), Starfield is still targeting a release on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PCs in the first half of 2023, matching the updated release window provided when Starfield was delayed back in May 2022. Considering this support page recently went live, it's reasonable to hope that the game is well on track to release without any further delays, which should make plenty of people happy.

We also recently reported that Redfall is targeting a release in May 2023, meaning both games may arrive within a few weeks of each other. This, combined with other upcoming Xbox Game Studios titles like Minecraft Legends and Forza Motorsport (2023), would certainly make Xbox's 2023 far more interesting and exciting than its rather sparse 2022 release cycle.

Starfield is Bethesda's first new IP in over two decades, and is certainly vying to be the studio's most ambitious project of all time. The sci-fi RPG will let players explore hundreds of worlds, including those in our own solar system, in what could be one of the most detailed and interactive video games we've ever seen. Starfield has made a lot of bold claims in the lead-up to its release, but it remains to be seen if it can deliver on them. Fortunately, we could be less than six months away from being able to experience Starfield.

Windows Central take

Starfield being delayed from its initial release date of Nov. 11, 2022 was disappointing, but not altogether surprising. This game is undoubtedly massive, and requires a huge amount of polish and optimization. The game's updated release window in the first half of 2023 was announced back in May, but I'm still hopeful that the game is on its way to delivering on that promise and will release in the next few months. When it does arrive, it could be an immediate contender for one of the best Xbox games of the year. Of course, Starfield is going to have a lot of competition, and that means we'll all have far too many games to play as we rocket through 2023.