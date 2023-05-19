This portable Xbox Series S screen is down to $150, saving $50

If you are looking for a portable gaming monitor that can work with your Xbox Series S console, you've probably already considered the G-Story monitor which was the first of this kind on the market.



Lucky for us, other brands are making their own versions of the G-Story, and competition is heating up, including this one from Depgi that retails at $199.99. But we've got a discount coupon for you that will take this monitor down to $149.99 so you can turn your Xbox Series S into a true portable gaming powerhouse.

DEPGI 11.6" Xbox Series S Portable Monitor $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon Click the 'apply $30 voucher' underneath the price to reduce the item at the checkout, then use code MAK85PRR to discount another $20 to get this amazing price of $149.99 on this Xbox Series S monitor.

The Depgi 11.6" monitor is designed to clip straight onto the Xbox Series S, so you need not rely on console streaming to play your entire gaming library wherever you go. The monitor also supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) and AMD FreeSync to synchronize the refresh rate of the monitor and the console, reducing screen tearing and stuttering.



To get the $150 purchase price, you'll need to apply the $30 coupon on the Amazon page listing before adding to your basket, then at checkout use code MAK85PRR exclusively provided to our readers, to take the voucher to a huge $50 off.

Although this device is undeniably designed for the Xbox Series S, it can be used for much more. The Depgi 11.5" monitor has two HDMI ports so you can connect to other devices such as PC, Playstation and Switch. If you're a multitasker you can even connect to two things at once for dual-screen mode.



It's as simple as plug-and-play with this screen, which means you don't need to install any drivers or software to use it, just connect to a power source and your Xbox and away you go. This may be as close to a full Xbox handheld as we can get without shelling out for the Asus ROG Ally.

The back of the Depgi 11.5" monitor showing the ports for plug-in-and-play (Image credit: Depgi)

The audio jack is an advantage that this monitor has over G-Story, because it allows more flexibility for sound when using it with other devices besides the Xbox. You're also getting a remote with this if you're using your Xbox as a Netflix and Chill on the go machine.



I love how easy it is to move the Xbox Series S around the house or take it on vacation, and with a screen like this I don’t have to use the TV screen, so I’m looking forward to reviewing one soon and seeing how it enhances the portability of the Xbox Series S.