Ubisoft+ is available now on Xbox consoles

What you need to know

Ubisoft+ is now available on Xbox consoles.

Ubisoft+ on Xbox consoles uses something called Ubisoft+ Multi Access, allowing players to link their accounts.

Ubisoft+ grants access to a large library of Ubisoft games, including some major DLC and expansions.

Ubisoft first shared that Ubisoft+ was coming to Xbox well over a year ago, back in January 2022.

At last, players on Xbox consoles can take advantage of Ubisoft's gaming subscription service.

As shared via Xbox Wire (opens in new tab) on Thursday, Ubisoft+ is now available on Xbox consoles, allowing players to sign up and access a huge catalog of Ubisoft games such as Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and many more. Ubisoft+ also grants access to big DLC packs for games, including expansions like Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

Ubisoft+ is available for $18 a month, and requires players to sign up through Ubisoft+ Multi Access, then link their accounts in order to use the service on Xbox consoles.

Ubisoft first confirmed that Ubisoft+ would be coming to Xbox back in January 2022, with confirmation that it would be headed to PlayStation consoles as well coming a few months later.

Looking ahead, Ubisoft will be sharing more about its upcoming slate of games at a dedicated Ubisoft Forward showcase on June 12, 2023.

Windows Central's take

Obviously setting up online systems and subscriptions is an endeavor, but I'm curious about what has taken Ubisoft+ such a long time to hit consoles. It was first announced 15 months ago, so clearly it's been a heavy undertaking.

Regardless, I'm glad players can now access it, and if they're interested in playing lots of Ubisoft games without having to buy each one and the accompanying DLC, this is a great deal.