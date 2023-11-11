Warhammer 40,000: Darktide free anniversary update coming in November, 2023

What you need to know

Fatshark is planning to release a two-part update called The Traitor Curse to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, in celebration of its upcoming one-year anniversary.

The first part of the update will be released during November 2023 and the second part will be released later during the winter holidays.

The Traitor Curse will contain a myriad of new content including a new zone, mission, quality-of-life feature, and an update to the Veteran class' talent tree.

On November 10, 2023, Fatshark announced that they are releasing a free update to its co-op horde shooter, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide in honor of its upcoming first anniversary of being released on PC. The update is titled The Traitor Curse and will be released in two parts. Part 1 will be released during November 2023, and part 2 of the update will be released later during the winter holiday season.

The Traitor's Curse update will have players take on a new mission where they will investigate the plans of the traitorous Moebian 6th faction by exploring the Carnival. The Carnival is a new zone where citizens go in search of transgressive distractions and entertainment, making it an ideal breeding for the heretical powers of Chaos.

In addition to a new mission and zone, The Traitor's Curse update will include gameplay enhancements. The game will have an Inspect Feature which lets players inspect the gear of other players in The Mourningstar hub area. Also, the Veteran class will see its talent tree tweaked with balance changes and new Keystones with powerful abilities to unlock.

Purge heretics in the name of the God Emperor!

Roadmap for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's The Traitor Curse update (Image credit: Fatshark)

In Samuel Tolbert's Warhammer 40,000: Darktide PC Review, he described it as, and I quote, "incredibly detailed and fun to play, with players customizing their own grunt of the Imperium's war machine and fighting the endless reserves of Chaos. Unfortunately, technical issues run rampant throughout this experience, with poor optimization even for more recent hardware."

Since then, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has been constantly updated with bug fixes to the optimization issues, reworked talent trees for all classes, and was eventually released on Xbox home consoles and Xbox Game Pass.

With the upcoming anniversary update on the horizon, now is the perfect time to revisit this gruesome, Warhammer 40,000, multiplayer title as it is currently in the best state it has ever been in terms of performance and gameplay.