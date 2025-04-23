South of Midnight, Avowed, and other games are now streamable through LG TVs.

Specific LG TVs now support the Xbox app, letting players use Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream games directly to their TV.

Microsoft previously promised that this functionality was on the way earlier in the year, and a new update is rolling out this feature today, as shared via Xbox Wire on Wednesday.

According to the press release, the Xbox app is available on "2022 OLED TVs, select 2023 LG Smart TVs, and newer models" alongside smart monitors with webOS24 support.

In order to access Xbox Cloud Gaming on your LG TV, go to the LG Gaming Portal and download the Xbox app, then sign into your Microsoft account.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and also requires a Bluetooth-capable controller, such as an Xbox Series X|S controller or a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is already supported on a number of devices, including Xbox consoles, certain Amazon Fire TV sticks, Meta Quest 3 headsets, Windows PCs and Android or iOS tablets via Xbox.com/play, and more.

Stream a constantly growing Xbox library

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is available through Xbox Cloud Gaming. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Xbox teams have been focused on ramping up support for Xbox Cloud Gaming over the last several months, introducing the "Stream Your Own Game" feature across the Xbox app, which was then expanded to Xbox consoles.

The "Stream Your Own Game" library started with 50 games, but more titles are being added in frequent batches, including games like Assassin's Creed Shadows, Subnautica, and The Thing Remastered.

This support also comes alongside an onslaught of Xbox first-party games, which are included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a result, can be streamed through Xbox Cloud Gaming without being purchased.

Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed, Compulsion Games' South of Midnight, and Bethesda Game Studios' The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered are all available to stream, and even more Xbox games are right around the corner, including id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages.