Two Point Campus, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Several games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in August 2022.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, Cooking Simulator, and Two Point Campus are among the games being added.

Some of the games being added also support Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have even more games to look forward to in the coming weeks.

As shared via Xbox Wire (opens in new tab), several games are being added in the first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for August 2022. These include Two Point Campus, a new game that is launching on August 9. Like its predecessor, Two Point Hospital, it's a lighthearted management sim that'll ask players to manage wacky situations.

There's also Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, a Ubisoft title that tasks players with taking on deadly cartels. For anyone that wants something more relaxing (and to play a game that'll make you hungry), there's Cooking Simulator.

Here's all of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of August:

Shenzhen I/O (PC) - August 4

An open-ended programming puzzle game that challenges players to build circuits using a variety of components. Inspired by real-world electronics engineering, the game takes players on a journey to a near-future Shenzhen, the electronics manufacturing capital of the world.

Turbo Golf Racing (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - August 4

Turbo Golf Racing is an arcade-style sports racing game for up to eight players online. Drive, boost, jump, flip, and fly your turbo-powered car. Slam into oversized golf balls. Race your friends in an explosive dash to the finish flag.

Two Point Campus (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - August 9

Build the university of your dreams with Two Point Campus, the sim with a twist from the makers of Two Point Hospital. Build, hire staff, and run an academic institution packed with wild courses.

Cooking Simulator (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - August 11

Play one of the best cooking games! Take control of a highly polished, realistic kitchen equipped with all kinds of utensils and stands. Unlock and master over 80 recipes or use dozens of lifelike ingredients to cook everything you like. A simulator spiced up with a dash of real-life physics!

Expeditions: Rome (PC) - August 11

Determine the destiny of Rome as you conquer foreign lands and navigate political intrigue in this turn-based RPG. Directly fight with your party of Praetorians, guide your legion to victory, and choose your own path in a story where every decision matters. How will you shape the future of Rome?

Offworld Trading Company (PC) - August 11

Mars has been colonized. Now, Earth’s greatest corporate titans have been invited to build companies to support it. The competition to dominate the market is fierce in this fast-paced economic RTS.

Leaving August 15

The following games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 15:

Boyfriend Dungeon

Curse of the Dead Gods

Library of Ruina

Starmancer

Train Sim World 2