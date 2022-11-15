Dune: Spice Wars, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and more come to Xbox Game Pass in November 2022

What you need to know

More games are coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass in the second half of November 2022.

Dune: Spice Wars, a strategy title previously confirmed to be headed to the service, is one of the big additions.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, a co-op shooter from Fatshark, is also headed to PC Game Pass this month, while the console version does not currently have a release date.

Halfway through the month, there are more games confirmed to be headed to Microsoft's gaming subscription service.

As shared via Xbox Wire (opens in new tab), a few more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in the back half of November 2022. This includes Dune: Spice Wars, a 4X-realtime strategy game that was previously confirmed to be headed to PC Game Pass, though there was no exact date at the time.

Also coming this month is the PC version of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. This co-op shooter tasks players with creating a criminal who is forced to fight the hordes of Chaos cultists on Atoma Prime. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of the game are still in development and will also be launching in Xbox Game Pass, but do not currently have a release date.

Here's the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of November 2022:

Dune: Spice Wars (PC) - November 17

A 4X real-time strategy game from the developers of the critically acclaimed Northgard. Set in Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking Dune universe, you must lead your faction and battle for control and dominance over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis. ‘The Air & Sand Update is also coming November 17, adding new layers of strategy with military flying units and new buildings, along with improvements across the board.

Ghostlore (PC) - November 17

Ghostlore is an ‘Eastpunk’ Action-RPG where you fight monsters from Southeast-Asian folklore. Inspired by timeless classic ARPG’s such as Diablo 2 and Titan Quest, Ghostlore offers a detailed item and character customization system, procedurally generated maps, and an authentically retro 90’s aesthetic.

Lapin (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - November 17

Lapin is a 2D platformer game featuring a group of brave rabbit explorers. Five rabbits used to live under a park, but construction forced them to leave their beloved hole. Players need to help Liebe and her friends explore the world with precise control. Meet new friends, remember past events, and hop on to the end of the adventure!

Norco (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - November 17

The award-winning Southern Gothic point & click narrative adventure game Norco is coming soon to Game Pass, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Your brother Blake has gone missing in the aftermath of your mother’s death. In the hopes of finding him, you must follow a fugitive security android through the refineries, strip malls, and drainage ditches of suburban New Orleans.

Gungrave G.O.R.E (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - November 22

Stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilize your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style.

Insurgency: Sandstorm (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - November 29

Battle in the war-torn environments of a contemporary conflict through a series of intense co-op and PvP multiplayer modes. Feel every bullet and fear every impact in fierce close quarters combat as your team fights toward victory.

Soccer Story (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - November 29

Soccer Story is a physics-driven adventure RPG, where every problem can be solved with your trusty magic ball. Along the way, you’ll need to best bad guys in 1v1s, compete in a range of sports (with your soccer ball, of course), and solve puzzles with your brain and your balls!

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) - November 30

Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise.

Touch controls

A few more games are getting touch control support, meaning any players on Xbox Cloud Gaming can just play with by touching the screen, no controller required. The list includes:

Amnesia: Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

DC League of Super Pets:

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Football Manager 2023 Console

Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Ghost Song

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Opus: Echo of Starsong

Pentiment

The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Scorn

Soma

You Suck at Parking

Leaving November 30

As always, there's a handful of games that are leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month, so if you want to enjoy them, you need to either prioritize and play them quickly, or buy them to keep playing after they exit the service. Here are the games leaving: