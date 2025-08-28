Several updates to the Xbox PC app improve the experience when playing on a gaming handheld such as the Xbox Ally.

Jumping into your favorite game just got easier. The Xbox team just rolled out cross-device play history, a new feature that shows your recently played games from across a range of devices.

I remember when Xbox updates were about dashboards and new features exclusive to consoles. That was a long time ago, as the Xbox ecosystem now includes everything from phones to TVs. Many of the additions rolled out in August center on PC gaming through the Xbox app, but there are improvements for people with consoles and other devices as well.

All of the features highlighted by Microsoft are new, but they're not all brand-new. Some features rolled out over the last few weeks or have been in testing for a bit. With that being said, it's a great chance to recap what's new for gamers on the Xbox platform.

Cross-Device Play History

When you play games on one system, such as the Xbox Ally, your history will be synced across your devices. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

We're deep into Microsoft's push to make everything an Xbox. PCs, consoles, TVs, gaming handhelds, and even smartphones are Xbox devices — at least from a certain point of view.

With people playing games across more devices than ever, Microsoft decided to make it easier to pick up where you left off. Play history now syncs across devices and appears in the Xbox PC app. The feature makes it easier to continue playing a game on your PC.

Cloud-playable games now appear in your history as well.

My apps in Xbox app

A new feature will let you launch storefronts, browsers, game launchers, and apps through the Xbox PC app. (Image credit: Xbox app on Xbox Ally)

A new tab within the Xbox PC app allows you to launch apps, popular gaming storefronts, and game launchers directly from the library. That saves you the hassle of having to jump between apps to play your favorite games.

The image shared by Microsoft shows Battle.net, GOG.com, and Microsoft Edge. Steam is notably absent from Microsoft's blog post and previous coverage of the feature.

The My apps feature is still limited to Xbox Insiders and Microsoft plans to expand support to include more apps over time. Fingers crossed that Steam appears at some point.

Gaming Copilot

Gaming Copilot is still in beta and limited to Xbox Insiders in the PC Gaming Preview. The feature, which Microsoft calls "the ultimate gaming sidekick," is available through the Game Bar for Windows PCs.

The tool can give you specific suggestions based on the game you're playing. It supports Voice Mode and can look at screenshots of gameplay to provide tailored responses.

Controller navigation

Navigation within the Xbox PC app has been improved for use with controllers, touch, and keyboards. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Navigating inside the Xbox app should now feel more natural. Microsoft updated the app to make controls similar to using a console, such as A to select, B to go back, and Y to search.

Trigger and bumper behavior has been improved as well, and scrolling should feel faster too. Microsoft states that "keyboard navigation also got a boost," but includes few specifics.

Overall, the app should be visually cleaner, according to the tech giant. Improved indicators and animations work together to create a polished experience.

Features you may have missed

While not new this month, the Stream your own game feature has grown quite a bit this year.

As of last month, Game Pass Ultimate members can stream over 250 games to supported devices. Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles already supported the feature, as did Meta Quest headsets and select TVs. Thanks to an update last month, it's also possible to stream those titles through the Xbox PC app.

Several Assassin's Creed games are in the library of supported titles, including Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag.

The feature is supported in 28 countries.