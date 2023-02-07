Xbox rumored to release a Stellar Shift controller just in time for Valentine's Day

What you need to know

A new design of the Xbox Series X|S controller was leaked yesterday via an Amazon listing, the controller is named the Stellar Shift.

The controller appears to be releasing for sale on February 14, 2023 for €64.99, so likely $70 USD.

The controller "changes color with light and motion" and has a swirl design similar to the Lunar Shift controller released last year.

We know Xbox loves its special edition controllers, and it's been quiet on that front since the release of the Lunar Shift in October. Well fear not, because a leak on some European Amazon sites shows we may have a new controller coming our way, the Stellar Shift, penned for release on February 14.



The leak was initially posted by Twitter user billbil-kun in this informative post, where they confirmed the listed price as €64.99, which means a like price of $70.

RELEASE DATE PREMIERE#Xbox Wireless Controller Special Edition Stellar Shift🗓️Announcement date: TBD⌛️Release date: From Feb 14th, 2023💲Price: 64,99€Already spotted on some Amazon EU sitesES: https://t.co/Ft41hDX7AfIT: https://t.co/DTpibXrqroFebruary 3, 2023 See more

The Stellar Shift name and design appear to fit in with the other two controllers in this range, the Lunar Shift and Aqua Shift variations. In fact, packaging photos show identical descriptions of the controller design in that it features a 'surreal shimmer' so will change color subtly in the light similar to the Lunar Shift controller. The textured grips also have the same eye-catching swirl design, albeit in a purple and black colorway.



(Image credit: Twitter user souljahgreen)

There have been some entertaining theories being shared on Reddit and Twitter, and some Xbox fans have pointed to the emergence of this space-themed controller as supporting evidence of an upcoming Starfield release date or new trailer. Whether there is any truth in this, or a case of extreme Xbox community hopium, remains to be seen. What we can say though, is that this is a beautiful controller that will certainly make a great companion for playing Starfield when it does release.



We'll keep you posted on when this controller is released for sale officially through Microsoft.