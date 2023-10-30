xScreen for Xbox Series S turns to the dark side with sleek new black paint job

What you need to know

The xScreen by UPspec is a display that can attach to the Xbox Series S without any cables.

The monitor has been available in white up until now but will soon also have a black option.

You can register your interest in a black xScreen on UPspec's website.

The Xbox Series S is a compact console that can easily fit into a variety of TV stands and gaming setups. But with the right accessory, it can also become a somewhat portable system. The xScreen is a specialized accessory that adds a screen to your Xbox Series S. Soon, you'll be able to order the xScreen in black.

UPspec's xScreen has been available for a while, but up until now, you've only been able to purchase it in white. The white version matches the white Xbox Series S well, but it leaves out owners of the black Xbox Series S. UPspec's website now has a page for registering your interest in the black xScreen.

Microsoft announced the Xbox Series S 1 TB edition, which has a black color scheme, last month.

xScreen | $249.99 (Amazon) This 1080p 60Hz screen is designed to attach directly to an Xbox Series S without additional cables, so you can take your favorite games on the go. Soon, it will be available in black. Price check: $249.99 (UPspec Gaming)

In our xScreen review, the display earned praise from our Channel Editor Ben Wilson. Support for HDMI-CEC and its ease of use earned it praise. The device isn't perfect, however, as it has "underwhelming speakers" and "struggles in brighter lighting."

It's also important to note that the xScreen does not create a fully portable Xbox Series S. While the display attaches to the console without any cables, you do need a power cable plugged into an outlet. Marketing images and videos for the xScreen often hide the power cord, adding to consumer confusion.

The xScreen features an 11.6-inch panel with a 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The main selling point of the device is that it can attach to your Xbox Series S without any cables. All its ports align with that of the Xbox Series S and then you attach it to the console. The result is a gaming console with a screen that can close like a laptop.

About one month ago, the xScreen was accepted as part of the Designed for Xbox program. The program is for companies that make third-party accessories that improve the quality-of-life and overall gaming experience of Xbox, as highlighted by our Cole Martin when the news broke.

Getting the blessing of Microsoft looks like it will become even more important in the future when it comes to Xbox accessories. The tech giant will soon block unauthorized third-party accessories from being used with Xbox consoles.