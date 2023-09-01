Xbox Series S 1TB edition now available ahead of Starfield's Xbox Game Pass launch

What you need to know

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, Microsoft revealed an Xbox Series S with a black color scheme and 1TB internal SSD.

The Xbox Series S 1TB edition is now available from various retailers.

Starfield is currently available in early access and is slated to launch in full on September 6, 2023.

If you're considering buying one of the latest Xbox consoles, you've got a new option to choose from.

The Xbox Series S 1TB edition is now available at a range of retailers. Microsoft first announced this new version of the Xbox Series S earlier in the year at the June 2023 Xbox Games Showcase.

As you can surmise from the name, this console effectively doubles the available game storage of the regular Xbox Series S, which includes a 512 GB SSD for current-generation games. This new version is available in black, thematically similar to the higher-end Xbox Series X, and it's now available in stock at Amazon and Best Buy.

While the regular Xbox Series S is available for $300, the Xbox Series S 1TB edition is $350. This new Xbox model is also available just days ahead of the full launch of Bethesda Game Studios' science-fiction role-playing game, Starfield, on Sep. 6, 2023.

Starfield has garnered positive reviews so far, and is currently available in early access for anyone that purchases the Premium Edition of the game. Starfield is also available exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, and the standard edition is available on Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Series S 1TB Visit Site Grab an Xbox Series S 1TB, and you'll have the space to play multiple big games, including Starfield. It also comes in black, which may be more your style compared to the regular white Xbox Series S.

Analysis: Good storage, but the price should come down

I'm glad Microsoft listened to feedback and offered an Xbox Series S model that has a full 1TB of storage. Games are unfortunately large, with Starfield and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor both coming in at over 100GB, meaning you need every bit of space you can find.

That said, I understand inflation is a thing, but Microsoft would be well-advised to bring the regular Xbox Series S down to $250 and the 1TB model to $300 as soon as possible.

The price delta between the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X is a little too close now, at least in the U.S. Microsoft followed Sony's example with the PS5 and raised the price of the Xbox Series X outside of the U.S, so it's definitely a bit different for other countries.