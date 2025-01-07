The Surface Pro tablet for gamers is coming back with AMD's most powerful AI processor, and it looks cool as hell

There's nothing else quite like the Flow Z13, and now it's looking better than ever.

CES 2025 is in full swing, giving us our best look yet at the future of consumer and enterprise tech. AI and gaming are the themes of the year, and the latest announcement from ASUS combines the best of both worlds. This is the brand-new ASUS ROG Flow Z13, the "Surface Pro for gamers" that was long overdue for an update — and this tablet is looking pretty impressive.

The new ROG Flow Z13 is a 13.4-inch tablet coming in at just 13mm thick, and it's powered by AMD's newest (and most powerful) Ryzen AI chipset. That makes this a full-fledged Copilot+ PC with all the AI goodness that entails, but it also means the best gaming performance AMD has ever given us in a mobile-integrated GPU. I'm very excited to get my hands on this device to put it through its paces.

The Surface Pro for gamers has returned

Image 1 of 6 We weren't able to actually use the ROG Flow Z13, but we got a decent look. (Image credit: Windows Central | Daniel Rubino) At first glance, it really does appear to be a Surface Pro, complete with the detachable keyboard. (Image credit: Windows Central | Daniel Rubino) Look closer, though, and you'll see plenty of gamer aesthetics to remind you this is an ROG device. (Image credit: Windows Central | Daniel Rubino) With AMD at its core, this may be one of the most powerful tablets ever made. (Image credit: Windows Central | Daniel Rubino) It's also a lot more versatile than basically any other gaming laptop. (Image credit: ASUS) It'll be interesting to see if the ROG Flow Z13 can combat the endurance woes common in both gaming laptops and Windows tablets. (Image credit: ASUS)

The Surface Pro 11 is an amazing device in a lot of ways, but you'll hardly want to rely on it for all your PC gaming needs. The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 boasts the same versatile tablet form factor, complete with the built-in kickstand and detachable keyboard, but packs all the hardware you need to play all the latest and greatest PC games.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 (2025) • Price: From $1,999.99 at ASUS

• Display: 13.4-inch IPS LCD ROG Nebula Display, 16:10 aspect ratio, QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 500nits max brightness, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, Dolby Vision HDR support, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Pantone Validated, multi-touch & stylus support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

• CPU: Up to AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 (16 cores, 32 threads)

• GPU: Up to AMD Radeon 8060S (RDNA 3.5 iGPU)

• NPU: AMD XDNA 2 (Up to 50 TOPS)

• RAM: Up to 128GB LPDDR5X @ 8,000MHz

• Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD

• Battery: 70Whr, 200W DC charging

• Dimensions: 300 x 204 x 13mm (11.81 x 8.03 x 0.51in)

• Weight: 1.2kg (2.64lbs)

The last ROG Flow Z13 tablet included a beefy Intel processor and discrete NVIDIA GPU, but this approach comes with limitations when you're talking about a tablet. An all-in-one AMD chipset may not seem like it'd boast as much raw power, but you're getting a far more efficient and cooler system in theory. AMD's Ryzen AI chipsets have been impressive, too, and the Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 is the absolute best AMD has to offer this generation.

At least at first, it seems the ROG Flow Z13 will be available in two configurations, and each are identical with the same 13.4-inch, 180Hz IPS LCD display, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The only difference is the entry-level model will boast a 12-core Ryzen AI chipset, while the more expensive configuration will cost $200 more but rock the most advanced 16-core chipset you'll find in AMD's current mobile lineup. We may see more configurations in the future with more RAM or SSD storage.

In general, though, the ROG Flow Z13 is wrapped in a CNC-milled aluminum chassis coming in at around 13mm thin and 1.2kg light. You'll find some customizable RGB lighting on the rear alongside the built-in metal kickstand. Around the front, you'll see the 13.4-inch display with its thin bezels and Dolby Vision HDR support, as well as the detachable keyboard. That keyboard comes in the box, magnetically attaches to the bottom of the tablet, boasts per-key RGB lighting and 1.7mm of key travel, and rocks a large touchpad.

From left to right on top, two USB Type-C 4.0 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 200W DC port, and a microSD card slot; from left to right on bottom, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, a Command Center button, a volume rocker, and a power button. (Image credit: ASUS)

Keeping the ROG Flow Z13 cool is ASUS' ROG Intelligent Cooling system, which includes liquid metal, a large vapor chamber, and second-gen Arc Flow fans. You don't have to compromise on ports with this tablet design, either, as you'll get two USB Type-C 4.0 ports, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Rounding out the features, the ROG Flow Z13 boasts a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos, a 5MP front-facing camera with Windows Hello facial recognition, a 13MP rear-facing camera, Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity, and full multi-touch and stylus support (although it's not confirmed if a stylus is included in the box). Nothing that you'd want in a premium Windows laptop or gaming PC seems to be missing here, and ASUS also built-in a dedicated button to open its Command Center at any point, or list of customizable shortcuts and tools.

Mostly, I'm really interested to see how this AMD Ryzen AI chipset performs in games and how the ROG Flow Z13 will compare to other thin-and-light gaming laptops or even handhelds like the ASUS ROG Ally. This is one 2025-bound laptop that I'm definitely looking to review.