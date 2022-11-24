Black Friday's best RTX 3060 deals: GPUs, laptops, & more

Whether it's Friday or not, Black Friday is in full swing. The deals are out there now, and if you're a PC gamer or someone thinking about building a new computer then you're most likely curious about deals on graphics cards. They are one of the more expensive components for a PC, and in recent years the prices have skyrocketed due to things like cryptocurrency mining and such.

This is the first Black Friday in a while where not only have the prices normalized but you can actually find some amazing deals. With the introduction of Nvidia's 40xx series of GPUs, the 30xx cards are seeing even better prices than normal. The RTX 3060 in particular is fantastic value for those of you that want to game at high settings but don't want to take out a second mortgage or sell your car to afford it.

Here we will keep tabs on not only the best place to find the RTX 3060 card on its own, in case you want to upgrade your computer, but also the best laptops and desktops carrying one of these wonderful GPUs.

RTX 3060 GPU Deals:

Are you building your own computer? Upgrading an older model? Just looking for a great discount overall? You can find plenty of deals on the RTX 3060 from multiple manufacturers. The best retailers are going to be the ones you'd assume: Amazon, Newegg, and Best Buy. You might be able to find some solid discounts on eBay as well, but be sure to vet the seller when you're doing your research.

(opens in new tab) MSI RTX 3060 AERO ITX 12GB $370 $315.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Not only is this GPU discounted as part of Newegg's Black Friday sale from $370 to $335.99, but you can save an additional $20 off the price using the mail-in rebate form. It also comes with a free copy of the game Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

(opens in new tab) MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB $380 $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) You could find this graphics card going for as much as $460 in August and September. It has been going for a more reasonable price around $380 since then, but today is the lowest it has ever been.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 $480 $379.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) This is a great price that you can actually find at multiple retailers, including Newegg (opens in new tab). It is part of the Black Friday sale at both sites, so while it may last through the weekend it won't stay this price forever. You do also get a free copy of the video game Warhammer 40,000: Darktide when you order the GPU from either site.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Vision OC RTX 3060 $440 $389.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) You could find this card selling as high as $500 at certain points of the year, but it has been selling for a street price around $440 the past few months. Today's drop is its second lowest ever, and the deal includes a free copy of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide to get your gaming adventures started.

GPU: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Newegg (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

RTX 3060 Laptop Deals:

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 laptop $800 $649 at Walmart (opens in new tab) This price is hard to beat if you're on a budget and looking for a gaming laptop. The RTX 3060 GPU alone makes up half the cost. Add onto that its AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD with NVMe, and a 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Alienware x14 R1 laptop $1,900 $1,299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) One thing Alienware always nails is the aesthetic. This laptop looks awesome, and it has the internals to back that up. You get a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe tech, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The 14-inch display with 1080p resolution also has a 144Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) MSI Pulse GL66 laptop $1,800 (opens in new tab) $1,499.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) The internal specs include a 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor, 32GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. Use that RTX 3060 GPU in there to make your games look great on the 15.6-inch screen with an IPS panel and a 144Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 17 laptop $3,049 $2,349 at Dell (opens in new tab) If you're going to build around the RTX 3060, you might as well give it the nicest home possible. The XPS 17 includes a 12th-gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor with up to 4.70GHz speeds, 32GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, a 1TB solid state drive with NVMe tech, and plenty more. It has a 17-inch display with 4K pixel resolution and touchscreen support, four Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, and plenty more.

Gaming laptop deals: Dell (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Lenovo (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | HP (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Razer (opens in new tab)

RTX 3060 Prebuilt Desktop Deals:

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Strix G10 gaming PC $1,450 $849.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) I would consider this one of the better all-around Black Friday deals period. The price is unusually low considering we've seen other deals on this PC this year that never came close to this. With this prebuilt gaming PC, you get an Intel Core i7-11700 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and the titular Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

(opens in new tab) CyberPowerPC Gamer Master desktop $1,150 $849.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) A budget system for anyone looking to get a gaming desktop without the hassle of building it yourself. This one even comes with a mouse and keyboard, so all you really need is a monitor to be playing video games as soon as it arrives. The specs include an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, 16GB RAM, a 500GB SSD, and a 1TB hard drive for extra storage.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 40L gaming desktop $1,450 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) One neat thing about the HP Omen series of prebuilt gaming desktops is that they come with built-in software, the OMEN gaming hub, that makes it easy to personalize your new PC to your tastes. Customize the lighting, overclock your processor, adjust the RAM frequency and more all from an easy-to-access control center. The specs for this PC include a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, HyperX 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and the RTX 3060 GPU.

(opens in new tab) iBUYPOWER SlateMR gaming desktop $1,550 $1,099.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) The iBUYPOWER prebuilt desktops have a lot of great value, especially today because of Newegg's Black Friday sale. The specs include an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700F processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 480GB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

Other gaming PC deals: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

Read our review of the RTX 3060 and why we think it's a great affordable option for gamers. Obviously there are dozens of graphics cards to choose from, but the RTX 3060 has a lot going for it, especially in terms of price. If you're upgrading from an older generation, you'll definitely notice the difference graphically, too.

Keep an eye on our PC components live blog for more ways to save on other parts of your PC, too. Sure you can show your GPU some love, but it doesn't hurt to add some extra storage or upgrade your RAM while you're at it.