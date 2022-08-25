HP unveils 'world's most powerful commercial AIO,' the HP 34" AIO Desktop PC

What you need to know

HP just announced the HP 34" All-in-One Desktop PC.

It features a 34-inch 5K display and is the "world's most powerful commercial All-in-One," according to HP.

The AIO runs on up to an Intel Core i9-12900 and an NVIDIA RTX 3060.

The HP 34" All-in-One-Desktop PC is expected to launch in September 2022 with a starting price of $2,119.

HP just announced the HP 34" All-in-One Desktop PC. The AIO is aimed at creative professionals with demanding workloads and is the "world's most powerful commercial All-in-One PC," according to the company. Inside, the HP 34" All-in-One Desktop PC runs on a 12th Gen Intel vPro processor (up to Core i9) and up to an NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU. Those internals power a 34-inch 5K display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

HP dropped the ENVY name from its new AIO, but it is the successor of the HP Envy 34 All-in-One. That PC earned praise for its high specs and gorgeous design.

In addition to its high-end specs, the HP 34" All-in-One Desktop PC supports up to two 16MP detachable cameras. The webcams attach magnetically, allowing users to select their optimal setup. Magnetic points around the bezels of the display provide flexibility. The AIO supports dual video streams, which can be used to stream a person sitting in front of the PC as well as a document or presentation resting below the display.

HP 34" AIO Desktop PC specs OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce 3060 Memory 128GB DDR5-4800 SDRAM Storage Up to 4TB M.2 NVMe SSD Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C 40Gbps 4x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 10Gbps RJ-45 Headphone/microphone combo SD card reader 1x SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps 2x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps Camera Up to 2 detachable 16MP cameras (TNR + IR with support for Windows Hello) Audio 2x 2W integrated stereo speakers Connectivity Wired LAN Gigabit Ethernet Intel Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5 combo Security TPM 2.0 HP Wolf Security for Business Dimensions 32.17 x 8.78 x 14.5in (81.71 x 22.3 x 36.83 cm) Weight 24.36 lbs (11.05 kg)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: HP ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: HP ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: HP ) Image 1 of 3

Alongside the new All-in-One, HP also announced a new monitor. The HP Z32k G3 USB-C Display is the "world's first IPS Black display with Thunderbolt 4 technology," according to HP. The technology promises twice the contrast ratio of a traditional IPS panel. Its screen also covers 98% P2 wide color range and has a 4K resolution.

(Image credit: HP)

The HP Z32k G3 USB-C Display also features single power on, a KVM switch, and the ability to daisy chain a second 4K monitor through Thunderbolt 4. It can charge an external device with up to 100W of power as well.

Our executive editor Daniel Rubino went hands-on with a prototype of the new HP Dragonfly Folio G3 as well. He called it the "most innovative PC of 2022 (so far)." That laptop is available starting today for $2,300.