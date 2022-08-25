HP unveils 'world's most powerful commercial AIO,' the HP 34" AIO Desktop PC
HP's new All-in-One supports dual video streams from webcams that attach magnetically to the PC.
- HP just announced the HP 34" All-in-One Desktop PC.
- It features a 34-inch 5K display and is the "world's most powerful commercial All-in-One," according to HP.
- The AIO runs on up to an Intel Core i9-12900 and an NVIDIA RTX 3060.
- The HP 34" All-in-One-Desktop PC is expected to launch in September 2022 with a starting price of $2,119.
HP just announced the HP 34" All-in-One Desktop PC. The AIO is aimed at creative professionals with demanding workloads and is the "world's most powerful commercial All-in-One PC," according to the company. Inside, the HP 34" All-in-One Desktop PC runs on a 12th Gen Intel vPro processor (up to Core i9) and up to an NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU. Those internals power a 34-inch 5K display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.
HP dropped the ENVY name from its new AIO, but it is the successor of the HP Envy 34 All-in-One. That PC earned praise for its high specs and gorgeous design.
In addition to its high-end specs, the HP 34" All-in-One Desktop PC supports up to two 16MP detachable cameras. The webcams attach magnetically, allowing users to select their optimal setup. Magnetic points around the bezels of the display provide flexibility. The AIO supports dual video streams, which can be used to stream a person sitting in front of the PC as well as a document or presentation resting below the display.
|OS
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500
|12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700
|12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|NVIDIA GeForce 3060
|Memory
|128GB DDR5-4800 SDRAM
|Storage
|Up to 4TB M.2 NVMe SSD
|Ports
|2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C 40Gbps
|4x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 10Gbps
|RJ-45
|Headphone/microphone combo
|SD card reader
|1x SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps
|2x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps
|Camera
|Up to 2 detachable 16MP cameras (TNR + IR with support for Windows Hello)
|Audio
|2x 2W integrated stereo speakers
|Connectivity
|Wired LAN Gigabit Ethernet
|Intel Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5 combo
|Security
|TPM 2.0
|HP Wolf Security for Business
|Dimensions
|32.17 x 8.78 x 14.5in (81.71 x 22.3 x 36.83 cm)
|Weight
|24.36 lbs (11.05 kg)
Alongside the new All-in-One, HP also announced a new monitor. The HP Z32k G3 USB-C Display is the "world's first IPS Black display with Thunderbolt 4 technology," according to HP. The technology promises twice the contrast ratio of a traditional IPS panel. Its screen also covers 98% P2 wide color range and has a 4K resolution.
The HP Z32k G3 USB-C Display also features single power on, a KVM switch, and the ability to daisy chain a second 4K monitor through Thunderbolt 4. It can charge an external device with up to 100W of power as well.
Our executive editor Daniel Rubino went hands-on with a prototype of the new HP Dragonfly Folio G3 as well. He called it the "most innovative PC of 2022 (so far)." That laptop is available starting today for $2,300.
