Intel Arc GPU specs fully detailed in new video

What you need to know

Intel just shared full specs of its upcoming Arc GPUs, which are set to launch in the near future.

A video and post break down the Intel Arc A380, Arc A580, Arc A750, and Arc A770.

The Arc A770 is expected to compete with the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT.

Intel has dripped out details about its upcoming Arc graphics cards over the last few months, but until recently, we didn't have full specifications for the GPUs. That changed when Intel dropped a video and a post breaking down the full Arc A-series. The company shared the spec sheets of the Arc A380, Arc A580, Arc 750, and Arc A770. It also explained the naming structure of the new GPUs along with other details. Just about the only major piece of information we're still missing is the release date for the cards.

At the top end of the range, Intel's Arc A770 will have 32 Xe cores, 32 ray-tracing units, and a graphics clock of 2100MHz. That GPU will be available with either 8GB or 16GB of memory. Sitting just below the Arc A770, the Arc A750 will have 28 Xe cores, 28 ray-tracing units, and 8GB of memory.

The Intel Arc A580 will sit in the middle between the company's high-end GPUs and the Intel Arc A380.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Intel ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Intel ) Image 1 of 2

While we didn't have a full spec sheet until now, Intel has shared benchmarks and other pieces of information about the Arc GPUs. Ray tracing benchmarks for the Arc A770 pitted it against the RTX 3060 when running a large library of the best PC games.

Intel discussed day one for the new GPUs but did not specify when that day is. Considering how many details have come out about the GPUs and recent reports and rumors, it shouldn't be long until the graphics cards reach the market.