The best CPU deals for August 2022

The central processing unit, the CPU, is one of the most important pieces of any computer build. It is the brain of your PC, and it is often one of the more expensive pieces as well. You could pay several hundred for an advanced one, and if you're a gamer or you're building a PC for creative uses then you can expect to fork over quite a chunk of change there. That's okay because I think most people would agree the investment is worth it if it means a better overall performance. However, there's no reason to go broke for the sake of your computer.

We cover a lot of information on CPUs here. We've even got details on the best CPUs based on the graphics card you're using like the best CPU for the Nvidia RTX 3070 or the best cooler for the CPU you have. Once you've found the deal price for the CPU you want in this roundup, be sure to check out the best ways to use your new component. While you're at it, find a GPU on sale that fits your build.

The best CPU deals:

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i3-10100F $75 $68.08 at Amazon (opens in new tab) In the next couple of months, this CPU will officially be three generations behind. But that doesn't mean it's not a good pickup, especially if you're building on a budget. It was selling for $75 at the beginning of July, and today's price is its lowest ever.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5700X $280 $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Ryzen 7 was selling for around $300 in May and was still above $280 in mid-July. This drop in price is its lowest ever and one that is holding steady for the moment. But that could change!

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X $450 $304.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) This is a limited time sale from Newegg, and if it has expired you can still find a decent deal on this same CPU at Best Buy where it's going for $329.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i9-11900K $380 $355.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you were looking to buy this CPU back in February it would've been worth more than $460 at the time, and as recently as early July it was going for $380. This price is an all-time low that hopefully sticks around as the 13th-gen CPUs are right around the corner.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 9 5900X $400 $359.99 at GameStop (opens in new tab) It's usually not GameStop leading the charge on CPU deals, so this is a unique price that surely won't last. The CPU is going for as much as $390 at Amazon and above $400 at other retailers.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i9-12900KF $550 $499.99 at eBay (opens in new tab) At the start of the new year, this CPU dropped down to around $600. It has been selling for around $550 at most retailers since May, but this deal is one of the best prices we've ever seen. The sale comes from antonline, a reputable eBay seller.