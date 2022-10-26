Upgrade your AMD CPU with this sale featuring processors as low as $79

If you're building a new PC or looking to upgrade your existing build, you may want to look into a new AMD CPU. Today we're seeing huge price drops on a whole lot of AMD CPUs (opens in new tab) from budget picks to some of the faster options available. The least expensive option is the AMD Ryzen 5 4500 going for just $79, which normally sells for around $129 or more. The most expensive option is the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X at $549, and that's a CPU that can sell for around $650 on any other day.

The point is you have options no matter how much you want to spend. Plus, you can find a lot of these deals at several retailers from Best Buy to Amazon. Some of these CPUs are having a hard time staying in stock, but that's likely because of the sale that is dropping them to all new lows.

Great AMD CPU deals:

AMD Ryzen 5 4500 $129 $79 at Best Buy. You can find this deal available at a few other retailers, too, including Newegg. This is a huge discount and one of the best we've ever seen for the 4500. It's a great budget option if you're building a PC without busting your bank account.

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 $159 $99 at Newegg. You may have to search to find this one available at any other retailers at this price, but at least at Newegg you also get the AMD Uncharted games bundle that includes the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection. That's a nice bonus on top of the price drop.

AMD Ryzen 5 4600G $154 $114 at Best Buy. The G signifies a built-in graphics processor, so this CPU includes integrated graphics that mean you don't necessarily need a dedicated video card. That could be helpful to you if you're on a budget. Also available at Amazon.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G $160 $129 at Amazon. You can also find this deal at Best Buy, Newegg, and other retailers. This CPU includes the integrated graphics so you can run it without a dedicated video card.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 $200 $139.99 at Newegg. Newegg is basically the only place you can find the regular 5600 going for this low, but that's okay because it's also where you can get the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection for free with your purchase.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G $250 $199 at Amazon. You'll be able to find this deal at several retailers including Newegg and Best Buy. At Best Buy you can also find it bundled and discounted with compatible motherboards, which could be a nice head start for yor build. This is a more advanced mid-tier processor with built-in graphics.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X $299 $239 at Newegg. This deal is also at Best Buy and Amazon. The X in the processor name denotes a CPU that's generally faster than the base model, so while you're paying a little more you're getting a bit more out of it as well.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X $449 $249 at Newegg. Grab it at Best Buy, Amazon, and other retailers as well. All three retailers include that Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection of games for you, too, which is like another $50 in value.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D $449 $329 at Newegg. While designed to fit the AM4 socket like all the other CPUs on this list, the 5800X3D includes AMD's unique 3D V-cache vertical design. If you're looking for a great processor for gaming, this is one of the best values around especially considering today's price.