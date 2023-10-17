G.SKILL's new DDR5 RAM pairs perfectly with the Core i9-14900K, Core i7-14700K and the rest of Intel's 14th Gen CPUs

What you need to know

G.SKILL just announceds its new Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory kits.

The G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAM reaches speeds of 8400 MT/s.

The high speeds and design of the Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 are designed to pair with Intel's 14th Gen CPUs, which just launched.

The G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 will launch by the end of October, though pricing information has not been shared at this time.

Intel just launched its 14th Gen desktop CPUs, and G.SKILL has a launch of its own on the way to match. The new G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 has speeds of up to 8400 MT/s and will be available in a 48GB (2x24GB) configuration. G.SKILL often follows new CPU announcements and product announcements with its own memory refreshes, such as when the Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 was refreshed for AMD's AM5 platform.

The G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory kit has been validated on the Intel Core i9-14900K desktop processor and the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore motherboard. The memory kit has memory bandwidth speeds of 128.88GB/s read, 127.03GB/s write, and 123.83GB/s copy in the AIDA64 memory bandwidth benchmark.

G.SKILL also showed off a DDR5-8600 memory kit with even higher bandwidth scores of 130.66GB/s read, 130.24GB/s write, and 126.31GB/s copy.

G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-8400 | See at G.SKILL This DDR5 memory kit has speeds of up to 8400 MT/s and will be available in a 48GB (2x24GB) configuration. Its impressive specs are designed to get the most out of PCs running 14th Gen Intel CPUs. You won't be able to order the Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-8400 until the end of October 2023, but you can check it out in more detail on G.SKILL's website.

G.SKILL's new DDR5 has speeds that help you get the most out of a PC running a 14th Gen Intel CPU. (Image credit: G.SKILL)

The speeds of the new G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory kit are, quite frankly, overkill for many users. But they'll get the most out of a system with an Intel Core i7-14700K or an Intel Core i9-14900KF.

The G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 also looks nice, thanks to its matte white finish and RGB lighting. That lighting can sync with a variety of products and ecosystems, including Asus Aura, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.

The new memory kits are overclockable, allowing you to hit higher speeds to match your system.

G.SKILL hasn't shared pricing for the new Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 at this time, but it did specify that the memory kits would be available by the end of October 2023.