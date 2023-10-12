NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 haunted by power connector melting issues again

What you need to know

A new report indicates that NVIDIA's RTX 4090 16-pin connector (12VHPWR) is experiencing melting issues.

A user on Reddit highlighted that they had used the GPU for a year before facing this issue.

This is not the first time the users have complained about the melting issue affecting the GPU's power connector.

NVIDIA issued a statement addressing users' concerns, citing that the problem might be on the user's end.

The company started rolling out a new power connector for the RTX 4090 and other cards, and no melting issues have been reported so far.

The NVIDIA RTX 4090 is arguably one of the best graphics cards, but its massive power draw and emerging reports of its 16-pin connector (12VHPWR) melting after just one year of use are setting it back.

This isn't the first time concerned users have flagged such an occurrence. Last year in October, users reported a similar issue with the NVIDIA RTX 4090 that was causing some of its power adapters to fail and melt. NVIDIA followed this up by issuing a statement highlighting that it was investigating the issue, seeking to understand its root cause.

However, it now seems that the melting issue affecting the RTX 4090 is back, as flagged by Byogore on the PCMasterRace subreddit. Notably, the user indicated that this is the first time a card had ever died on them, further highlighting that they had used the RTX 4090 for a year before it died because of the 12VHPWR power connector melting issue, as spotted by Tom's Hardware.

Perhaps the main issue can be centered around all the power (450W stock / 500W+ overclocked) tucked under the RTX 4090's hood going through a single point. This means simple mishaps like a slightly bent wire could have a catastrophic outcome.

The RTX's 4090 lifeline seems faulty

(Image credit: Future)

NVIDIA pointed fingers at the user while issuing the statement addressing the melting issue, further stating that they weren't pushing the "faulty power connector" into the reciprocating power connector on the GPU. But this is unlikely since many people using the RTX 4090 are technical users. Therefore, the chances of this happening are slim. And even if it were to occur, the issue wouldn't be this widespread.

Amid the power connector melting concerns, PCI-SIG debuted a new 16-pin connector, the 12V-2x6 power connector, which seemingly rights the wrongs of the 12VHPWR. Aside from resolving the melting issue, the new power connector packs 660W under the hood, a significant bump from 600W.

What's more, NVIDIA has been rolling out this new connector to the impacted RTX 4090. But where does this leave users with the RTX 4090 with the faulty 12VHPWR power connector? Luckily, modern GPUs have warranties that run for up to four years, depending on the manufacturer.

Have you faced the melting issue while using the RTX 4090? Please share your thoughts and experiences with us in the comments.