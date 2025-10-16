Black Friday is here early at Dell | The best QD-OLED Alienware monitor is $300 cheaper, plus big savings on laptops

The Alienware monitor to which we gave five stars is now $300 cheaper, and that's not even the biggest discount.

Alienware AW2725DF deal
The Alienware AW2725DF at $300 off isn't the biggest discount, but it is the deal I recommend checking out first. (Image credit: Future)
The holidays are quickly approaching, and while you might be tempted to wait for November's Black Friday and Cyber Monday to pick up big-ticket items, Dell is hosting an early holiday sale with discounts too large to ignore.

Alienware's brilliant QD-OLED gaming monitors are receiving a lot of attention, especially with up to $350 in discounts on top models. I've also included some laptop deals that are too good to miss — up to $450 off!

These deals are only available for a limited time, so be sure to check them out before they're gone.

Best monitor deals at Dell

Alienware AW2725DF
QD-OLED
Save 33% ($300)
Alienware AW2725DF: was $899.99 now $599.99 at Dell

"This gaming monitor is one of the most impressive options on the market today. Its 27-inch screen size, 360Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro make it an ideal choice for eSports or aspiring professional players. Plus, that QD-OLED panel makes visuals vibrant and crisp, even when displaying darker scenes."

Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Display size: 26.7 inches. Panel type: QD-OLED. Resolution: 2560x1440 (QHD). Refresh rate: 360Hz. Response time: 0.03ms GtG. VRR: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Brightness: 1,000 nits (HDR peak). Curved? ❌

👉 See at: Dell.com

Quite a few Alienware monitors are on sale at Dell, and I've pulled the four with the biggest discounts right here. My top pick is the Alienware AW2725DF, a gaming monitor that received a full five stars in our review.

That score is thanks to the incredible QD-OLED display with perfect color and contrast, blazing 360Hz refresh rate that will keep up with even the most powerful PC hardware, and peak 1,000 nits with HDR enabled.

A $300 discount drops it to just $599.99, but only for a limited time. If you're looking for something different — whether pricier or more affordable — keep scrolling for more options.

Alienware AW3225QF
QD-OLED
Save 29% ($350)
Alienware AW3225QF: was $1,199.99 now $849.99 at Dell

"It’s hard to imagine anyone complaining about any aspect of the Alienware AW3225QF. It delivers a supremely colorful image with incredible contrast, accuracy and fidelity. Its gaming performance is as good as it gets. Once you see it, you’ll want it." — Christian Eberle

Tom's Hardware review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Display size: 31.6 inches. Panel type: QD-OLED. Resolution: 3840x2160 (4K). Refresh rate: 240Hz. Response time: 0.03ms. VRR: NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible. Brightness: 1,000 nits (HDR peak). Curved? ✅

👉 See at: Dell.com

Dell Curved S3222DGM
165Hz
Save 30% ($100)
Dell Curved S3222DGM: was $329.99 now $229.99 at Dell

"Aside from its omission of HDR, the Dell S3222DGM has no flaws of consequence. For a surprisingly low price, it delivers premium quality gaming performance with 165 Hz and Adaptive-Sync through a high-contrast curved VA panel with a wide and accurate color gamut." — Christian Eberle

Tom's Hardware review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½

Display size: 31.5 inches. Panel type: VA. Resolution: 2560x1440 (QHD). Refresh rate: 165Hz. Response time: 2ms GtG. VRR: AMD FreeSync Premium. Brightness: 350 nits. Curved? ✅

👉 See at: Dell.com

Alienware AW2725DM
180Hz
Save 30% ($80)
Alienware AW2725DM: