The Alienware AW2725DF at $300 off isn't the biggest discount, but it is the deal I recommend checking out first.

The holidays are quickly approaching, and while you might be tempted to wait for November's Black Friday and Cyber Monday to pick up big-ticket items, Dell is hosting an early holiday sale with discounts too large to ignore.

Alienware's brilliant QD-OLED gaming monitors are receiving a lot of attention, especially with up to $350 in discounts on top models. I've also included some laptop deals that are too good to miss — up to $450 off!

These deals are only available for a limited time, so be sure to check them out before they're gone.

Best monitor deals at Dell

QD-OLED Save 33% ($300) Alienware AW2725DF: was $899.99 now $599.99 at Dell "This gaming monitor is one of the most impressive options on the market today. Its 27-inch screen size, 360Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro make it an ideal choice for eSports or aspiring professional players. Plus, that QD-OLED panel makes visuals vibrant and crisp, even when displaying darker scenes." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Display size: 26.7 inches. Panel type: QD-OLED. Resolution: 2560x1440 (QHD). Refresh rate: 360Hz. Response time: 0.03ms GtG. VRR: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Brightness: 1,000 nits (HDR peak). Curved? ❌ 👉 See at: Dell.com Read more ▼

Quite a few Alienware monitors are on sale at Dell, and I've pulled the four with the biggest discounts right here. My top pick is the Alienware AW2725DF, a gaming monitor that received a full five stars in our review.

That score is thanks to the incredible QD-OLED display with perfect color and contrast, blazing 360Hz refresh rate that will keep up with even the most powerful PC hardware, and peak 1,000 nits with HDR enabled.

A $300 discount drops it to just $599.99, but only for a limited time. If you're looking for something different — whether pricier or more affordable — keep scrolling for more options.