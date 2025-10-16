The holidays are quickly approaching, and while you might be tempted to wait for November's Black Friday and Cyber Monday to pick up big-ticket items, Dell is hosting an early holiday sale with discounts too large to ignore.
Alienware's brilliant QD-OLED gaming monitors are receiving a lot of attention, especially with up to $350 in discounts on top models. I've also included some laptop deals that are too good to miss — up to $450 off!
These deals are only available for a limited time, so be sure to check them out before they're gone.
Best monitor deals at Dell
"This gaming monitor is one of the most impressive options on the market today. Its 27-inch screen size, 360Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro make it an ideal choice for eSports or aspiring professional players. Plus, that QD-OLED panel makes visuals vibrant and crisp, even when displaying darker scenes."
Display size: 26.7 inches. Panel type: QD-OLED. Resolution: 2560x1440 (QHD). Refresh rate: 360Hz. Response time: 0.03ms GtG. VRR: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Brightness: 1,000 nits (HDR peak). Curved? ❌
Quite a few Alienware monitors are on sale at Dell, and I've pulled the four with the biggest discounts right here. My top pick is the Alienware AW2725DF, a gaming monitor that received a full five stars in our review.
That score is thanks to the incredible QD-OLED display with perfect color and contrast, blazing 360Hz refresh rate that will keep up with even the most powerful PC hardware, and peak 1,000 nits with HDR enabled.
A $300 discount drops it to just $599.99, but only for a limited time. If you're looking for something different — whether pricier or more affordable — keep scrolling for more options.
"It’s hard to imagine anyone complaining about any aspect of the Alienware AW3225QF. It delivers a supremely colorful image with incredible contrast, accuracy and fidelity. Its gaming performance is as good as it gets. Once you see it, you’ll want it." — Christian Eberle
Display size: 31.6 inches. Panel type: QD-OLED. Resolution: 3840x2160 (4K). Refresh rate: 240Hz. Response time: 0.03ms. VRR: NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible. Brightness: 1,000 nits (HDR peak). Curved? ✅
"Aside from its omission of HDR, the Dell S3222DGM has no flaws of consequence. For a surprisingly low price, it delivers premium quality gaming performance with 165 Hz and Adaptive-Sync through a high-contrast curved VA panel with a wide and accurate color gamut." — Christian Eberle
Display size: 31.5 inches. Panel type: VA. Resolution: 2560x1440 (QHD). Refresh rate: 165Hz. Response time: 2ms GtG. VRR: AMD FreeSync Premium. Brightness: 350 nits. Curved? ✅
