Dell's premium lineup of XPS laptops had a great run up until January 2025, when the company announced at CES a near-complete rebranding.

The XPS lineup? Gone in name, but not necessarily in form. While Dell carried on the essence of XPS with "Dell Premium" laptops, the older PCs have been hanging around as stock sells out.

Now, Dell seems to be more focused than ever on clearing out XPS laptops, with savings up to $650 on select XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16 models. I've highlighted here the standout deals on these awesome laptops.

Dell's XPS 13 (9345) picked up the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite System-on-Chip (SoC), turning it into a true Copilot+ PC with full access to all of the AI tools now baked into Windows 11.

Not only did the XPS 13 (9345) keep the same futuristic design with seamless haptic touchpad, capacitive touch function buttons, and lattice-free keyboard, but it also pushed battery life beyond 19 hours in our Procyon Battery Drain test.

Windows Central Senior Editor Zac Bowden reviewed the XPS 13 (9345), remarking:

"The Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon fails to disappoint in the performance and battery life department. Thanks to that Snapdragon X Elite SoC on the inside, it's a mini beast of a laptop. Qualcomm's latest flagship processor is a real winner, making this laptop capable of pretty much most tasks outside of gaming and high-intensity creative projects."

If you're interested in an awesome Windows laptop with long battery life, 13.4-inch 3K OLED display, and plenty of RAM and storage, the XPS 13 9345 at $1,099 at Dell shouldn't be ignored.

Dell's XPS 14 jumps the screen size up to 14.5 inches while still offering many of the same futuristic features as the XPS 13. That display has a 3.2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and an OLED panel for unreal color and contrast.

The PC is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H; it's an AI CPU with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), but unfortunately, it doesn't make the cut for Copilot+.

In any case, the XPS 14 remains a strong performer thanks to the inclusion of an NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x-7467MT/s RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Battery life won't match that of the XPS 13 with an X Elite chip, but it's still respectable. Windows Central Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino reviewed the XPS 14 (9440), stating:

"Packing this much power into a reasonably small laptop, the XPS 14's 70WHr battery does an OK job. In day-to-day usage and synthetic benchmarking, the XPS 14 never feels like it's draining too quickly and ranges from average to slightly above average compared to other laptops in its class and those above it."

The best clearance deal currently running at Dell has the XPS 14 down to $1,549.99 from the usual $2,199.99, a savings of $650.

Last but certainly not least is the mighty Dell XPS 16 (9640). It's the right laptop for creators, designers, and practically anyone else who can make use of a quality high-res display and a discrete GPU.

The discounted model I'm highlighting here includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x-6400MT/s RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Its 16.3-inch display provides the most screen real estate, and it uses an OLED panel for perfect contrast and deep color. Its 120Hz variable refresh rate is easy on the eyes, and the 4K resolution is incredibly crisp.

Senior Editor Rebecca Spear reviewed the XPS 16 (9640), saying:

"To my surprise, the XPS 16 lasted 10 hours and 16 minutes before it ran out of juice. I also generated a Windows Battery Report, in which the battery life estimates listed were between 10 hours and 22 minutes and 10 hours and 24 minutes."

The XPS 16 is understandably the priciest laptop from the XPS family, but the current $500 discount eats a big chunk of that difference. Pick it up now for $2,099.99 while supplies last.