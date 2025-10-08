Dell's 14 Plus is down to $499 for a limited time.

To say there's a rush on Windows 11 laptops right now is an understatement. With Windows 10's End-of-Life date in less than a week — it lands on October 14 — the time to pick up a new PC has never been better.

And in terms of laptop discounts currently live during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, I haven't seen a better one than this. It's one of Dell's in-house discounts, which gets you a no-nonsense 50% off the new Dell 14 Plus.

That drops the regular $999.99 price down to $499.99. As you can imagine, this unbelievable deal won't last long.

I've covered these types of sales events for 10 years now, and I must say that it's rare to see any laptop — never mind one that's regularly $1,000 — get a flat 50% discount with no strings attached.

Dell's 14 Plus, a lineup of laptops formerly known as Inspiron before the major Dell rebrand of 2025, might not have the most exciting design or features, but it delivers strong performance, excellent battery life, a generous selection of ports, and a comfy keyboard.

This is one of Dell's Copilot+ PCs, complete with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with enough power to run all of Windows 11's built-in AI tools. Whether you use the AI features or not, the modern Intel Core Ultra 5 226V and its integrated Intel Arc 130V graphics won't have any issues cutting through your daily workload.

Dell isn't skimping on the memory or storage, either, offering 16GB of LPDDR5x-8533 RAM and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Best part? During the in-depth testing process for Windows Central laptop expert Zachary Boddy's Dell 14 Plus review, they found that they could get about 7 hours of battery life from the system. That's not bad for a $1,000 laptop, never mind one that's down to just $499.

If you're in search of a new Windows 11 laptop that will stay relevant for years to come, you could do a lot worse at the discounted price point. Dell mentions that this deal is limited in quantity, so if you're interested, I recommend not waiting too long.

FAQ

Is this a good laptop to replace my Windows 10 PC? Yes, especially if you're not looking to spend more than $500. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed and full access to Windows 11's built-in Copilot+ AI tools, this is a PC that will remain relevant for years to come.

Are there any other laptop deals as good as this one? This deal on the Dell 14 Plus is hard to beat. But if you're looking for an alternative and don't mind spending less than $100 more, I recommend checking out the awesome Zenbook A14 that's currently $579.99 at Best Buy.

Do I need to be a Dell Rewards member to get the discount price? No. This Dell deal is available for all shoppers, no membership required.

