I just found a 40% discount on this new Windows 11 Copilot+ PC that brings it below $500 — a great option for Windows 10 holdouts this Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is well underway, and for the next two days I'm on the hunt for the best Windows 11 PC deals that you should be paying attention to, especially if you're on a Windows 10 EOL PC and need something to upgrade to. Right now, I've found an incredible deal on a new Windows 11 Copilot+ PC that brings it down to $499 — a 40% discount over its usual price of $829.

This is the Acer Aspire 14 AI, a Copilot+ PC powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU, paired with an Intel Arc GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It's an all round excellent package, capable of productivity workflows, media consumption, and even some creative tasks and light gaming.

Deal Save 40% ($330) Acer Aspire 14 AI: was $829 now $499 at Amazon This AI PC laptop features an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V CPU with an Intel Arc 130V GPU, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB SSD. It also offers a 14-inch IPS display and an overall metal chassis that feels premium to hold.

When we reviewed the Acer Aspire 14 AI, we found that it's an excellent affordable option for people who are looking to dive into the AI PC space, but don't want to break the bank. It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, along with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

This combination of specs makes it a great PC for productivity workflows, such as browsing the web, email, Microsoft Office, Slack and Teams. It's also capable at editing photos and light video work, and can even play games on low to medium settings, and possibly higher depending how old they are.

From a hardware perspective, the Acer Aspire 14 AI has a 14-inch 1080p display with an aspect ratio of 16:10, which means it's slightly taller than normal and makes writing in Word or browsing the web just a little bit nicer. It has a full-size keyboard and large trackpad too, which are great to use.

For ports, it has two USB4 Type-C ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a single HDMI 2.1 port, and one headphone jack, which is plenty of I/O for most tasks. It also has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wirelessly connected peripherals and internet.

FAQ

What’s special about a Copilot+ PC under $500? Copilot+ PCs have, so far, mostly been found priced at the higher side of the spectrum. Usually, you'll find Copilot+ PCs on sale for $600 or more, so when a big sale like Amazon Prime Day comes around, it's a great opportunity to grab one at a sub $500 price point.

How does this relate to Windows 10’s end of life? With Windows 10 support ending in October 2025, casual users who want the latest AI abilities without breaking the bank can see this Copilot+ PC as a future‑proof replacement. It ensures ongoing security updates, compatibility with new apps and AI features, and access to exclusive Copilot+ features like Recall.

Is this deal limited to Prime Day? Yes. The sub‑$500 price is tied to Amazon Prime Day promotions and will only be available for the next two days. Once the sale ends, prices are expected to return to standard retail levels.

