7 common mistakes to avoid when buying a mini PC — keep yourself safe and get the computer that does what you actually want

I'm a big fan of mini PCs and frequently recommend my most trusted mini PC brands to family and friends. These devices tend to cost much less than a desktop or laptop and don't take up a ton of room while still being able to tackle a range of tasks.

The thing is, there are several mistakes people tend to make when purchasing a mini PC. Some of these oversights are harmless, while others can put you at risk.

To keep you safe and allow you to get the exact device you're looking for, I've put together this list of the seven common mistakes to avoid that people make when buying a mini PC.