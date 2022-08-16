Best laptops with 32GB of RAM 2022

The best laptops with 32GB of RAM range from thin and light Ultrabooks to durable business laptops to gaming PCs with high-end hardware. Not everyone needs 32GB of RAM in their laptop, but if you're focusing on apps for design, editing, or modelling, it will no doubt make a big difference. This is especially true if you're often working with large file sizes. The same goes for gaming, as modern titles eat up RAM without remorse. If you're looking for some of the best Windows laptops out there that can be configured with 32GB of RAM, we've rounded them up right here.

Choosing the best laptop with 32GB of RAM

Answering the question of how much RAM you need in your laptop isn't always easy. If you're looking to accomplish anything beyond simple email and web browsing, 8GB is recommended. And if you like multitasking or if you want to keep your laptop relevant longer into the future, 16GB will make things a lot smoother. This is also applicable as you start getting into tasks like photo editing.

Gamers can almost always take advantage of more RAM, as can those who are working with intensive design, development, and modelling apps. Stepping up to 32GB of RAM will give you more leeway when it comes to multitasking and working with multiple large files. If you've deemed 32GB of RAM necessary for your workload, the above laptops should be a good place to start.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320) is our pick for best laptop with 32GB of RAM. Its overall design is essentially flawless. It's thin, it's light, and it's made entirely from aluminum. There are plenty of gorgeous display options available, and Dell has a lot of configuration options to help get what you want.

If you're more interested in something with extra versatility, the Surface Pro 8 is the best 2-in-1 you can buy today. It can act as a tablet or a notebook thanks to a built-in stand and attachable Type Cover. It's an ideal PC for inking, and the new 13-inch display has thinner bezel and a lot more space with which to work.