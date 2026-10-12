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Recently, it was revealed that fans can expect FSR4 on the likes of the Xbox Ally X, something my colleague Jez Corden covered. But now, thanks to god-knows-what-kind-of wizardry, a new mod developed by lonewolf0622 has managed to get Nvidia’s own DLSS 3.7 working on AMD’s hardware, including the ROG Ally X and Steam Deck.

For those unfamiliar with what DLSS and FSR do, they basically let hardware render games at lower resolutions to improve performance, then upscale that image without tanking visual quality. Think of it as a game rendering at 720p and upscaling to 1080p for a much sharper image.

The mod, called HelixSR, is quite clever in how it achieves this. Rather than requiring NVIDIA hardware, it effectively tricks the hardware in believing it's AMD's FSR 3.1, allowing games to use DLSS's image reconstruction instead.

DLSS 3.7 now works on AMD Handhelds - YouTube Watch On

In testing from various creators, we actually know whether the mod is good or not. And early testing says, yes, it is. Over on ResetEra, users have been comparing HelixSR against FSR 4. One test showed that upscaling at 1080p took around 7 milliseconds with HelixSR, compared to 11 milliseconds using FSR 4.

It's not an insignificant difference, particularly for handhelds where performance is already rather limited. Of course, there's more to upscaling than raw performance, and whether the resulting image looks better is up for debate.

YouTuber BlackHeart909 has also been experimenting with the mod, reportedly achieving between 35 and 40 FPS in CONTROL Resonant on the ROG Ally X at 1080p. Dropping the output to 720p apparently allowed the game to maintain a locked 60 FPS, which is rather impressive.

There are some catches, though. HelixSR currently only works with DirectX 12 games, and those without FSR 3.1 support need an additional tool called OptiScaler.

Still, I find this whole thing fascinating. NVIDIA has spent years making DLSS a major selling point for its graphics cards, and now we're seeing people bring the technology to AMD-powered handhelds, which is just something I never thought we'd see.

Do let me know your thoughts on this in the comments. Shoutout to wccftech for originally reporting on this; it’s a great mod and hopefully can be more refined in the future.

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