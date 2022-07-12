How you can build a powerful gaming PC for less than $1,100 using Prime Day deals

You're probably thinking $1,100 is a fair chunk of change and you'd be absolutely correct. Building a PC has never been a cheap endeavor, especially if you're planning to use it for playing games. Recent years only exacerbated the problem with the incredibly high demand for PC components.

Now that Prime Day is upon us for 2022 and prices have slowly come down for graphics cards, which were priced out of reach for many, it's time to see just how much you need to spend to build a powerful gaming PC. Using Amazon Prime Day deals, we managed to put together a build for less than $1,100.

This PC would be able to play even the most demanding games at 1440p with decent results. If you're using a 1080p monitor, you'll be in for a treat with a high number of frames being pushed through each second.

How to build a gaming PC for less than $1,100

(opens in new tab) MUSETEX S6-B | $160 $88 (opens in new tab) This slightly more affordable PC case comes packing plenty of RGB fans, perfect if you're starting from scratch. There's tempered glass, a mesh front panel, and six included aforementioned fans.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i5-12600KF | $312 $229 (opens in new tab) I'm a huge fan of the Core i5-12600 series. It's what I use inside my main gaming rig (replacing an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and I don't see that changing anytime soon). It's a perfect mix of power and value.

(opens in new tab) Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition | $55 $44 (opens in new tab) The Cooler Master Hyper 212 is one of the best CPU coolers that don't rely on liquid. It's ridiculous. You could even get away with using it on an AMD Ryzen 9 or Intel Core i9 CPU it's that good (though overclocking could introduce problems).

(opens in new tab) GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Elite | $270 $185 (opens in new tab) The GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Elite is a mid-range motherboard for 12th Gen Intel processors. It has full support for DDR4 RAM, PCIe 5.0, and has four M.2 SSD slots for speedy game storage.



(opens in new tab) XPG GAMMIX D45 DDR4-3200 | $68 $50 (opens in new tab) Not everyone will have a motherboard that supports DDR5, which is where something like the XPG GAMMIX comes into play. This D45 kit has a capacity of 16GB and can hit speeds of up to DDR4-3200.

(opens in new tab) ZOTAC Gaming RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC | $550 $380 (opens in new tab) The RTX 3060 is the best value GPU from NVIDIA for this generation. It supports solid 1080p and 1440p gaming performance without destroying your bank account. It's also pretty efficient and doesn't add too much to overall internal temperatures.

(opens in new tab) G.Skill 850 | $110 $81 (opens in new tab) All you really need is a 700W power supply for a PC build such as this, providing enough headroom for overclocking. We're going with a G.SKILL 80 Plus Gold 850W PSU, which allows us to upgrade the GPU and/or CPU down the road.

(opens in new tab) Western Digital Black 250GB SN750 | $55 $40 (opens in new tab) We're going to be utilizing the M.2 slots on our GIGABYTE motherboard by installing a single WD Black 250GB drive for the OS. A second (larger) M.2 can be installed for games.

Total: $1,098

We've limited ourselves to using only Amazon Prime Day deals and you can follow all the best Prime Day deals on PC parts that we discover right here on Windows Central. As aforementioned, this PC build would have no issue at 1080p or 1440p in a variety of games at high settings.

You can bring the total below $1,000 by reducing your expectations slightly and grabbing a cheaper GPU for 1080p-only gaming. I wouldn't recommend this, however, as it's always best to spend as much as you can on the GPU to ensure you get the most out of it before needing to upgrade again.