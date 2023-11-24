It finally happened! An absurd Black Friday deal on one of the highest spec RTX 4090 gaming laptops money can buy

If you've been holding out for an absolute doorbuster on a ridiculously powerful gaming laptop to freshen up your setup, it finally happened. Not only can you get $700 off the Alienware m16 right now, but you'll get about the most powerful gaming laptop money can buy, with an Intel Core i9 and an NVIDIA RTX 4090 thrown into the bargain. This is the one, people.

Alienware m16 (Intel Core i9, NVIDIA RTX 4090) | was $3,499.99 now $2,799.99 at Dell There's not a lot else you could ever want from a gaming laptop than this. You're getting an Intel Core i9, NVIDIA RTX 4090, 32GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage at a massive $700 discount.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants the absolute most power available in a gaming laptop. ❌Avoid if: You want something compact or light.

Stupendous performance for a gaming laptop with a breathtaking discount

(Image credit: Windows Central)

There isn't a whole lot else Alienware could have squeezed inside the m16. In fact, the only thing better than this are the configurations with more or faster RAM and more storage, but those are also significantly more expensive.

I mean, just take a look at the specs you're getting on this discounted configuration.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Intel Core i9-13900HX Row 1 - Cell 0 24-cores, 32 threads Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4090 16GB RAM 32GB DDR5 4800 MT/s Storage 2TB PCIe SSD Display 16-inch 2560 x 1600 Row 6 - Cell 0 100% DCI-P3, 240Hz, NVIDIA G-Sync+

It's all about the graphics, really. Sure, the CPU is an absolute beast as well, but when you're buying a gaming laptop the money is in the GPU. NVIDIA's RTX 4090 cannot be beaten for pure performance right now. Naturally, this isn't the same as buying a desktop RTX 4090, but you wouldn't want one of those in a laptop anyway.

I haven't tested this particular laptop myself, but I have used a similarly configured machine with this same CPU and GPU combination and I can tell you, it's a phenomenal pairing. It laughs at any game you throw at it, that included The Last of Us when that launched in a pretty terrible, badly optimized state.

Wrapped around all that horsepower though is a bunch of other important stuff. The display isn't 4K, but that's good, because you wouldn't benefit from pushing more pixels at this size. Take the extra frame rate, it's more important anyway. Especially since the 240Hz refresh rate will show you all those frames. The display also has full DCI-P3 color reproduction, so your games will look amazing.

It's fairly big and heavy, and lengthy battery life isn't something you're going to enjoy. But if you're in the market for a laptop like this, you probably already knew that. This one won't be around for long, so snap it up while Dell's giving you the chance.