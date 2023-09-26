Acer unveils Nitro V 15 gaming laptop with RTX 4050 and up to 32GB of RAM
Acer's latest gaming laptop lets you play the best PC games without breaking the bank.
What you need to know
- Acer just announced the Nitro V 15 gaming laptop.
- The Nitro V 15 runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics.
- Pricing for the Nitro V 15 starts at $699.99, and the gaming laptop is expected to start shipping in North American in October 2023.
Acer just announced a new gaming laptop featuring the latest internals from Intel and NVIDIA. The Acer Nitro V 15 pairs up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. Those processors, along with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB PCIe SSD, should be able to handle many of the best PC games, though you'll have to lower your settings on certain titles.
CPU: From Intel Core i5-13420H
GPU: From NVIDIA RTX 2050
RAM: From 8GB
Storage: From 512GB
Display: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080)
Price: From $699.99
Acer's Nitro V 15 features a FHD display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, though gamers in the United States will be capped at purchasing a version with a 144Hz screen. The gaming PC's screen has a 3ms overdrive response time and an 82% screen-to-body ratio. Acer's press materials appeared to have a mistake that states the Nitro V 15 has a 1020 x 1080 display. It's much more likely the gaming laptop features a 1920 x 1080 screen.
The Nitro V 15 has DTS: X Ultra audio technology. It also supports Acer Purified View and Acer Purified Voice for optimized video calls.
A variety of configurations will be available at several retailers. The Acer Nitro V 15 starts at $699.99 for the model with an Intel Core i5, an NVIDIA RTX 2050, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of memory. Things scale up progressively until you reach the maxed-out version with an Intel Core i7, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage ($999.99).
