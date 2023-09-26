Acer unveils Nitro V 15 gaming laptop with RTX 4050 and up to 32GB of RAM

What you need to know

Acer just announced the Nitro V 15 gaming laptop.

The Nitro V 15 runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics.

Pricing for the Nitro V 15 starts at $699.99, and the gaming laptop is expected to start shipping in North American in October 2023.

Acer just announced a new gaming laptop featuring the latest internals from Intel and NVIDIA. The Acer Nitro V 15 pairs up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. Those processors, along with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB PCIe SSD, should be able to handle many of the best PC games, though you'll have to lower your settings on certain titles.

Acer Nitro V 15 Specs (Image credit: Acer) CPU: From Intel Core i5-13420H

GPU: From NVIDIA RTX 2050

RAM: From 8GB

Storage: From 512GB

Display: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080)

Price: From $699.99

Acer's Nitro V 15 features a FHD display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, though gamers in the United States will be capped at purchasing a version with a 144Hz screen. The gaming PC's screen has a 3ms overdrive response time and an 82% screen-to-body ratio. Acer's press materials appeared to have a mistake that states the Nitro V 15 has a 1020 x 1080 display. It's much more likely the gaming laptop features a 1920 x 1080 screen.

The Nitro V 15 has DTS: X Ultra audio technology. It also supports Acer Purified View and Acer Purified Voice for optimized video calls.

A variety of configurations will be available at several retailers. The Acer Nitro V 15 starts at $699.99 for the model with an Intel Core i5, an NVIDIA RTX 2050, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of memory. Things scale up progressively until you reach the maxed-out version with an Intel Core i7, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage ($999.99).