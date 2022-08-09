Alienware's x15 R1 gaming laptop with RTX graphics has dropped to a low price

If you're going to invest in a gaming laptop, you might as well get one that'll blow you away. The Alienware x15 R1 gaming laptop has dropped in price to $1,759.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), and this is a laptop that puts an emphasis on gaming with its RTX graphics card and display with 360Hz refresh rate. Before today's drop, the machine was selling for around $2,000, and it was going as high as $2,500 in April. Thanks to the steady drop in graphics cards prices, we're also seeing deals like this emerge.

It also helps that there is a newer generation of this laptop out now. In fact, we consider the x15 R2 series to be one of the best laptops available, but you'd have to pay over $1,000 more for a similar model to the one on sale here.

(opens in new tab) Alienware x15 R1 gaming laptop $2,000 $1,759.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Loaded with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, this laptop also includes a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card that'll make your games pop on the 15.6-inch display.

This is a VR Ready gaming laptop, which means it has the power and speed necessary to support a lot of advanced gaming in addition to virtual reality. The technical specifications include an Intel Core i7-11800H processor with up to 4.6GHz speeds, 16GB DDR4 RAM, which is plenty of RAM for gaming and multitasking, and a 1TB solid state drive.

As for graphics, the x15 R1 is powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 graphics card. You'll be able to demand a lot from your games, and you'll want to because the laptop also includes a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and a whopping 360Hz refresh rate. With a refresh rate that high and a GPU that good, you're going to get smooth gameplay even with high-action shooters.

Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 tech, and a quad-fan design that dissipates heat and keeps your machine running cool.