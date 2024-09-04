ASUS expands the Intel-powered Copilot+ PC lineup with five new laptops, including the stunning Zenbook S 14

What you need to know

ASUS announced new Zenbook S 14, Vivobook S 14, Vivobook 14/16 Flip, and ExpertBook P5 laptops at IFA 2024.

All laptops are powered by Intel's new Core Ultra Series 2 mobile processors with huge improvements to efficiency and graphics performance.

The laptops are expected to receive Copilot+ access starting in November.

Preorders for the Zenbook S 14 go live on September 6 at Best Buy; prices start at $1,399.99. Vivobook S 14 preorders go live on September 5 at Best Buy, with prices starting at $999.99.

ExpertBook and Vivobook Flip models are expected in Q4 2024.

It's been a busy week leading into IFA 2024, which officially begins on September 6. Intel announced its new Core Ultra Series 2 laptop processors (CPU) to kick things off in a big way, and ASUS is following up with its own announcement surrounding laptops with the new Intel hardware inside.

There's a lot to unpack here with five new Intel-powered laptops, but the one that caught my eye immediately is the Zenbook S 14 (UX5406SA). It has a 3K OLED screen, tons of high-end features, and a super slim and light build. Like the other laptops announced here, it will receive Copilot+ access beginning in November as part of Microsoft's expansion into Intel and AMD hardware.

The new Zenbook S 14 and its Vivobook S 14 sibling are available for preorder at Best Buy later this week, while the Vivobook Flip and business-focused ExpertBook models are expected later this year.

Let's take a look at the new ASUS laptops coming in 2024.

The ASUS Zenbook S 14 might be the x86 Copilot+ PC to beat

Image 1 of 5 ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406SA) in Scandinavian White (Image credit: ASUS) ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406SA) keyboard in Zumaia Gray color (Image credit: ASUS) ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406SA) lid in Zumaia Gray color (Image credit: ASUS) ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406SA) sitting open with display in view (Image credit: ASUS) ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406SA) sitting open showing the thin chassis (Image credit: ASUS)

The Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) is top of my list, and for good reason. It's always been a thin and light laptop, but over the years ASUS has managed to refine the features and design to arrive at this latest model.

ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) Price: From $1,399.99

CPU: Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V

GPU: Intel Arc 140V

NPU: 48 TOPS

RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533MHz

SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Display: 14 inches, 2880x1800, OLED, 16:10, 120Hz, 500 nits HDR, touch, PANTONE validated

Ports: Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio

Battery: 72Wh

Camera: FHD with IR

Wireless: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Dimensions: 12.22 x 8.45 x 0.47-0.51 inches

Weight: 2.65 pounds (1.2kg)

Color: Zumaia Gray, Scandinavian White

It's reminiscent of the Zenbook 14 (UM3406) we recently reviewed, but ASUS managed to make the new S 14 slimmer and, of course, more powerful and efficient thanks to the new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chips inside.

The Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) weighs in at just 2.65 pounds (1.2kg) and measures only 0.47 inches at its thinnest point. It expands to only 0.51 inches at the thickest part of the wedge design. Those dimensions only impress me more as the rest of the laptop's specs are revealed.

There's a 14-inch OLED display with 2880x1800 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness with HDR enabled, 100% DCI-P3 color, PANTONE validation, and touch functionality with inking support. If you're often working with content that requires accurate color, this should do the trick.

Above the display is an FHD webcam with an IR sensor for Windows Hello. It'd be nice to see a higher resolution here, but Windows Studio Effects and ASUS AI camera enhancements should keep you looking as good as possible.

ASUS managed to fit four total speakers (two 1W woofers and two 1W tweeters) into the slim chassis, with Dolby Atmos adding extra tuning. Connectivity is as modern as can be, with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, dual Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and more.

The laptop, available in Zumaia Gray or Scandinavian White colors, packs in up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V CPU, Intel Arc 140V integrated graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5x-8533MHz RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

The new Intel CPU brings a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with 48 TOPS of power for local AI acceleration, and it's enough to handle Copilot+ AI tools in Windows. We now know that Copilot+ is coming to certain Intel and AMD laptops in November, and the Zenbook S 14 is on the list.

Prices start at $1,399.99, and preorders are expected to go live at Best Buy on September 6.

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 is an affordable Zenbook alternative

Image 1 of 5 ASUS Vivobook S 14 (S5406SA) in Neutral Black (Image credit: ASUS) ASUS Vivobook S 14 (S5406SA) in Mist Blue color (Image credit: ASUS) ASUS Vivobook S 14 (S5406SA) sitting open with the display in view (Image credit: ASUS) ASUS Vivobook S 14 (S5406SA) with the keyboard and touchpad in view (Image credit: ASUS) ASUS Vivobook S 14 (S5406SA) with the Neutral Black lid (Image credit: ASUS)

The Vivobook S 14 (S5406SA) is a more affordable alternative to the Zenbook, and with the lower price comes a slightly thicker and heavier design with fewer high-end features. It nevertheless has a relatively sleek chassis that weighs just 2.87 pounds (1.3kg), and it measures 0.55 inches at its thinnest point.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 (S5406SA) Price: From $999.99

CPU: Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V

GPU: Intel Arc 140V

NPU: 48 TOPS

RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533MHz

SSD: Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe

Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200, OLED, 16:10, 60Hz, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3

Ports: Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio

Battery: 75Wh

Camera: FHD with IR

Wireless: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Dimensions: 12.22 x 8.74 x 0.55-0.63 inches

Weight: 2.87 pounds (1.3kg)

Color: Black, Mist Blue

It actually has a larger battery (75Wh compared to 72Wh) battery than the Zenbook, which should bode well for life on a charge. It has the same Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPU options, and its OLED display has a lower 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, further boosting runtimes. If the Vivobook can indeed offer longer battery life than the new Zenbook, I can foresee many people who often travel saving some money.

The single-zone RGB keyboard backlight is an interesting choice for a non-gaming laptop, but it should provide some great contrast against the Neutral Black and Mist Blue finishes.

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 provide modern wireless connectivity, and the dual Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, and microSD card reader allow you to easily connect your favorite laptop accessories.

This should prove to be a great Windows laptop for anyone who wants to try out Copilot+ AI tools on an x86 system without overspending. Preorders are expected to go live at Best Buy on September 5, with prices starting at $999.99.

The ASUS Vivobook 14/16 Flip add convertible hinges for extra versatility

Image 1 of 5 Vivobook 16 Flip (TP3607) open with full keyboard in view (Image credit: ASUS) ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip (TP3407) with lid and left side ports (Image credit: ASUS) ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip (TP3407) can rotate around 360 degrees for tent, stand, and tablet modes (Image credit: ASUS) ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip (TP3407) folded up as a tablet (Image credit: ASUS) ASUS Vivobook 16 Flip (TP3607) sitting open as a clamshell laptop (Image credit: ASUS)

ASUS also makes convertible versions of its Vivobook laptops, and in this case, there are 14- and 16-inch models. The 360° hinges allow you to use the laptop in tent, stand, and tablet models when a clamshell form factor just won't do, and the touch displays offer inking support with the ASUS Pen 2.0.

ASUS Vivobook 14/16 Flip (TP3407/TP3607) CPU: Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V

GPU: Intel Arc 140V

NPU: 47 TOPS

RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533MHz

SSD: Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Display: 14 or 16 inches, 1920x1200, OLED, 16:10, 60Hz, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, touch, inking

Ports: Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio

Battery: 75Wh

Camera: FHD with IR

Wireless: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Dimensions: 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.66-0.67 inches, 13.97 x 9.62 x 0.67-0.69 inches

Weight: 3.3 pounds, 3.96 pounds

I find that 16-inch convertibles are on the large side for use as a tablet, but I appreciate that ASUS offers both sizes to accommodate more users. The sweet spot is 14 inches for many people, but those who need extra screen real estate won't be left out.

Both convertibles run on a sizable 75Wh battery, which should provide plenty of juice for Intel's efficient new Core Ultra Series 2 chips. ASUS offers up to a Core Ultra 7 258V CPU, which includes an integrated Intel Arc 140V GPU and NPU capable of 48 TOPS for Copilot+ and other localized AI tasks. You can also get up to 32GB of LPDDR5x-8533MHz RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Both the 14- and 16-inch OLED displays have the same specs other than size, with an FHD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction, and a 0.2ms response time. OLED is really the way to go these days, especially now that prices have come down so much.

Ports are also the same across models, with Thunderbolt 4, one USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, and a microSD card reader. That's a decent collection for any workflow, though I wish the standard USB-C was a second Thunderbolt 4.

ASUS doesn't yet have a price or firm release date for the Vivobook 14 and 16 Flip convertible. They're expected to launch in Q4 2024.

Image 1 of 3 ASUS ExpertBook P5 (P5405) sitting open with display in view (Image credit: ASUS) ASUS ExpertBook P5 (P5405) sitting closed with left-side ports in view (Image credit: ASUS) ASUS ExpertBook P5 (P5405) has a backlit keyboard and large touchpad (Image credit: ASUS)

Last but not least is the new ExpertBook P5 (P5405) business notebook. It's a 14-inch laptop that weighs in at 2.84 pounds (1.28kg), keeping it well within a reasonable weight to use as a travel companion.

ASUS ExpertBook P5 (P5405) Price: From $1,099.99

CPU: Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V

GPU: Intel Arc 140V (integrated)

NPU: 48 TOPS

RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533MHz (soldered)

SSD: Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Display: 14 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+), IPS, 144Hz refresh rate, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

Ports: Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio

Battery: 63Wh

Camera: FHD with IR

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Dimensions: 12.28 x 8.79 x 0.65 inches

Weight: 2.84 pounds (1.28kg)

It being a laptop made for professionals, the new ExpertBook comes with a number of security features, including a dTPM chip, Secure Boot, IR sensor for Windows Hello, and a free year's subscription to McAfee's new Deepfake Detector.

The ExpertBook P5 runs on Intel's new Core Ultra Series 2 chips, with up to an Ultra 7 258V with integrated Arc 140V graphics and NPU capable of up to 48 TOPS. The laptop is expected to get access to Copilot+ features in November, which opens it up to all the best AI tools baked right into Windows 11.

This is the only Intel laptop that ASUS announced today that doesn't have an OLED display, but for most business tasks that won't matter as much. The 14-inch screen is still impressive, with a 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB color. It should be easy on the eyes even during long days of work.

ASUS doesn't yet have a firm price to offer, but it does state that it expects the laptop to launch in Q4 2024. That should coincide nicely with the Intel chips receiving the go-ahead for Copilot+ in November.

Intel and AMD's upcoming access to Copilot+ is a big deal for many PC users

Until this week's announcements, anyone who wanted to get in on Copilot+ AI tools in Windows 11 needed to buy a Windows on ARM laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip inside.

That's no longer the case, as Microsoft has now stated that laptops with AMD's Ryzen AI 300 and Intel's Core Ultra Series 2 processors will receive access starting in November. The ASUS laptops I covered here are included.

Why is that big news? Despite the supreme efficiency and power coming out of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Systems-on-Chip (SoC), many PC users still didn't want to dive into the world of ARM64. While app compatibility and emulation performance have improved drastically in recent months, some holdouts can get in the way of specific workflows.

Now that AMD and Intel x86 CPUs are getting access, PC users don't have as tough of a decision to make. We tested and reviewed the ASUS Zenbook S 16 with AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, noting its strong performance and long battery life. And while we haven't yet had a chance to test the new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs, Intel is ultimately claiming performance-per-watt on par or better than the latest AMD and Qualcomm hardware.

AI PCs are improving quickly, and I can't wait to see what ASUS has cooked up with these new Intel laptops.