We're spoiled for choice on great Windows laptops with prices as low as the MacBook Neo — and upgraded specs to boot
Deals
By Alexander Cope published
Save on Windows laptops for productivity or creation, featuring stunning displays and ample storage, at Best Buy's Tech Fest.
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Best Buy has launched a new "Tech Fest" discount sale, and it has already brought incredible deals on several Windows laptops.
If you're not bought into the hype behind the new MacBook Neo, these discounted laptops with superior RAM and storage space, like the ASUS Vivobook 14 for $449.99 or the Dell PLUS 16" for $599.99, will satisfy your professional and casual needs more at a better value.
As a bonus,