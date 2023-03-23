Dell's new Precision workstations and 2-in-1 Latitude laptops are powerful and eco-friendly

What you need to know

Dell has announced all-new commercial laptops for its business-focused Latitude and Precision workstation ranges.

Alongside its ultra-premium Latitude 9440, Dell introduces additions to the 7000 series, including ultralight variants and new 5000 series laptops made with sustainable materials.

Targeting the commercial creative market, the latest Dell Precision workstations support up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada GPUs, and 64GB of DDR5 RAM.

Ask almost anyone even vaguely familiar with technology, and they'll recognize Dell as a leading brand, a major player that has routinely expanded its wide range of products. Following the trend with today's announcement (opens in new tab), its commercial portfolio has expanded once again to include 2-in-1 offerings inspired by the XPS range for its business-focused markets and ultra-performance workstations for graphic designers.

Dell's new Latitude and Precision portfolios feature 13th Gen Intel Core processors and the Dell Optimizer (opens in new tab) suite, its first-party software developed to keep internal components running at their fastest possible speeds. Combining automated process monitoring and performance tuning to prevent bottlenecks, the app can also switch to a quiet mode, estimating an 18% boost in power savings in line with the vendor's commitments to sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

Dell Latitude for business

Dell Latitude 5340 (Image credit: Dell) Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook (Image credit: Dell) Dell Latitude 7340 (Image credit: Dell) Dell Latitude 9440 (Image credit: Dell)

The Latitude laptop range (opens in new tab) sees an expansion in more than one area, with additions to Dell's 7000 series featuring compact and lightweight machines with 16:10 screens and battery-saving mini-LED backlit keyboards. The Latitude 5000 series laptops are championed as the most scalable and sustainable ever produced by Dell, promoting their focus on security and flexibility, noting support for Thunderbolt 4 via USB-C ports and Wi-Fi 6E for wireless networking.

Headlining the refresh, Dell proudly introduces the 9000 series, including the Latitude 9440 2-in-1, claiming to be the world's smallest 14" commercial laptop. Thankfully, Dell has taken inspiration from its high-end XPS range, earning the 9440 a sleek aesthetic for its shells in aluminum and graphite. Considerable improvements to venting help with airflow, too, making this beautiful business-focused laptop even more capable of handling an intense workflow. Read more about the full Latitude range here (opens in new tab).

Latitude 9440 will reportedly be available in the coming months, MSRP TBC.

Latitude 7340, 7440, and 7640 from March 23, 2023, starting at $1,676.99.

Latitude 5340, 5440, and 5540 from March 23, 2023, starting at $1,620.73

Latitude 5430 Chromebook edition from March 28, 2023, MSRP TBC.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 Processor 13th Gen Intel Core processors

Up to i7 vPro, RPL-U Operating system Windows 11 Pro / Home

Windows 10 Pro Memory Up to 64GB LPDDR5x SDRAM

6400MT/s (on-board) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated) Display 14" 16:10 QHD+ (2560 x 1600) touch screen

IPS, 500-nits, sRGB 100%

Active Pen support Storage SSD M.2 2230 PCIe/NVMe class 35

From 256GB, up to 2TB Audio 2x top-firing speakers

2x bottom-firing speakers

2x noise-canceling microphones

Universal audio jack Battery 60Whr

ExpressCharge Boost, ExpressCharge 1.0 Power 65W USB-C power adapter

60W USB-C ultralight mini power adapter

100W USB-C power adapter Networking Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 2x2 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.3

Intel 5000 advanced 5G WWAN (DW5931) eSIM Ports 3x Thunderbolt 4 with power delivery and DisplayPort

1x External nano SIM card option

1x Optional touch fingerprint reader in power button Dimensions 310.5 x 215 x 16.28mm / 14.92mm (rear/front) Weight 1.535 kg

Dell Precision for designers

Dell Precision 3480 (Image credit: Dell) Dell Precision 3580 (Image credit: Dell) Dell Precision 3581 (Image credit: Dell) Dell Precision 5480 (Image credit: Dell) Dell Precision 5680 (Image credit: Dell) Dell Precision 7680 (Image credit: Dell) Dell Precision 7780 (Image credit: Dell)

For professional creators, the Precision workstation range (opens in new tab) prioritizes the screen, like the Precision 5680 boasting a 16" panel while retaining the world's smallest footprint at this size. Packing 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processors with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada generation laptop graphics, these 16:10 powerhouses are graded for graphic designers and engineers who need accurate color grading and high-performance components.

Expansions to the 3000, 5000, and 7000 series of Precision laptops include a variety of specifications and features, ranging from entry-level machines to high-end options. Two Dell Precision desktop tower variants, the 5680 and 7960, are also planned for release alongside the Precision 7960 Rack, all sporting ISV certifications. However, prices for these variants have yet to be confirmed. You can read more about the full Precision range here (opens in new tab).

Dell Precision 3480, 3580, and 3581 will be available on March 23, 2023, starting at $1,439, $1,459, and $1,699, respectively.

Precision 5480 will be available from April 20, 2023, MSRP TBC.

Precision 5680 from May 18, 2023, MSRP TBC.

Precision 7680 and 7780 from March 23, 2023, starting at $2,529 and $2,829, respectively.

Precision 5860, 7960 Tower, and 7960 Rack from April 18, 2023, MSRP TBC.