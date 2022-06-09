Dell XPS 13 9315 vs. 9310

Tech specifications

Dell XPS 13 (9315) (Image credit: Dell)

Most of the changes are on the inside for this generational refresh, with the 9315 model getting new processors, RAM, and storage. It's still one of the best Dell laptops available, and it also makes the cut for overall best Windows laptops. Here's a breakdown of the specifications you'll find in both XPS 13 laptops.

Dell XPS 13 (9315) Dell XPS 13 (9310) Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U, i7-1250U 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7, i7-1165G7 RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-5200 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR4x-4267 Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD Display 13.4 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, Eyesafe 13.4 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, Eyesafe 1920x1200 (FHD+), 500 nits, 100% sRGB, AG 1920x1200 (FHD+), 500 nits, 100% sRGB, AG 1920x1200 (FHD+), touch, 500 nits, 100% sRGB, AR 1920x1200 (FHD+), touch, 500 nits, 100% sRGB, AR 3840x2400 (UHD+), touch, 500 nits, HDR 400, 90% DCI-P3, AR 3840x2400 (UHD+), touch, 500 nits, HDR 400, 90% DCI-P3, AR 3456x2160 (3.5K), touch, OLED, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, AR Ports Two Thunderbolt 4 Two Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm audio, microSD card reader Audio Stereo speakers, 4W output, MaxxAudio Pro, Waves Nx 3D, dual mics Stereo speakers, 4W output, MaxxAudio Pro, Waves Nx 3D, dual mics Wireless Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675 (AX211), Bluetooth 5.2 Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, Bluetooth 5.1 Camera 720p, IR, ambient light sensor, human presence detection 720p, IR, ambient light sensor Security Fingerprint reader, IR camera, HPD Fingerprint reader, IR camera Battery 51Wh 52Wh Dimensions 11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches 11.64 x 7.82 x 0.58 inches 295.4mm x 199.4mm x 13.99mm 295.7mm x 198.7mm x 14.8mm Weight From 2.59 pounds (1.17kg) From 2.64 pounds (1.2kg) Color Sky, Umber Platinum Silver, Frost

Design and features

The new XPS 13 (9315) looks a lot like the 9310 model. It doesn't have the new haptic touchpad, capacitive function row, and fancy keyboard that the XPS 13 Plus (9320) has, which helps keep the price down. The 9315 is slightly thinner and lighter compared to the 9310, and it comes in two new colors: Sky and Umber.

In his XPS 13 (9310) OLED review, Executive Editor Daniel Rubino said that the laptop "is the pinnacle of 13-inch, non-convertible Ultrabooks." Many of the design choices and features carry over for the 9315.

The keyboard is still outstanding, and Dell makes great use of space below for a sizable touchpad. Both laptops have 4W max output from stereo speakers, and both have 720p webcams with IR for Windows Hello. The 9315 takes things a step further by separating the RGB and IR portions for a clearer picture, and it now has Dell's ExpressSign-In. This is a fancy name for human presence detection, which can lock and unlock your PC automatically when you arrive or depart. An ambient light sensor is built into both laptops.

Dell XPS 13 (9315) (Image credit: Dell)

We saw the XPS 13's ports get leaner on the Plus (9320) model, and that trend has continued with the 9315. There are now just two Thunderbolt 4 ports. If you're not looking to hook up to a Thunderbolt 4 hub or dock, the XPS 13 (9310)'s extra microSD card reader and 3.5mm audio jack might sway you toward the older PC.

The wireless module in the 9315 has been bumped up to Wi-Fi 6E, whereas the 9310 is still using Wi-Fi 6. If you'd like to use the 6GHz spectrum, you'll have to stick with the 9315. There's still a fingerprint reader built into the power button for extra biometric security.

Displays

The 3.5K OLED display is no longer available in the 9315 model (Image credit: Windows Central)

The XPS 13's 9315 and 9310 models both have 13.4-inch displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, and Eyesafe certification. You can get a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution in touch or non-touch, with anti-reflective finish for the former and anti-glare finish for the latter. There's also a UHD+ option for both PCs, with touch, 500 nits brightness, HDR 400, anti-reflective finish, and 90% DCI-P3 color coverage.

Dell added a 3.5K OLED display option to the 9310, but unfortunately it doesn't look like it has carried over to the 9315. It's now being offered in the XPS 13 Plus (9320) to help bolster the premium appeal. XPS 13 (9310) models are thinning out as stock disappears, but you can still find the 3.5K OLED screen at some retailers.

Performance and pricing

Dell XPS 13 (9315) (Image credit: Dell)

This is where the XPS 13 (9315) really shines. It's equipped with Intel's new 12th Gen Core U-series CPUs as well as faster LPDDR5-5200 RAM and speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Up to 32GB of RAM can be had from the factory, as well as up to a 1TB drive. If you want the best performance possible, the 9315 model is undoubtedly the laptop you want.

That's not to say the XPS 13 (9310) isn't also a workhorse. Its 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs are still mighty fast, and you can get up to 32GB of LPDDR4x-4267 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 3.0 storage.

The battery in the 9315 is actually a hair smaller at 51Wh (compared to 52Wh), but you should expect about the same runtime depending on the display you choose. The XPS 13 (9310) with FHD+ display lasted more than 10 hours in our testing, and you should expect the same with the 9315.