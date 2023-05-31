Dell XPS 13 Plus discount: The laptop of the future at the price of yesterday

Dell's XPS 13 Plus is a futuristic laptop that combines the most modern aspects of laptop design into a single PC. Its edge-to-edge keyboard, thin bezels, and unique trackpad all come together to create a laptop experience you won't get from another manufacturer. And right now, you can get the gorgeous laptop at a discount that's so good it seems silly.

Dell XPS 13 Plus specs Price: $1,099.99 (-$750)

Display: 13.4" 3K, touch

CPU: Intel i7-1260P

GPU: Intel Iris Xe

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is on sale for $750 off through Best Buy, bringing its price down to $1,100. For that price, you get a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of storage. Those are almost the exact same specs as the model we used in our Dell XPS 13 Plus review.

That means whether you want the modern-looking XPS 13 Plus or the traditional XPS 13, Dell has you covered. But right now, we're focusing on the great deal on the XPS 13 Plus.

Dell XPS 13 Plus | $1,849.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy This futuristic PC has a unique design that stands out in a world of clamshell laptops. It's thin, light, a gets the most of its body by having a zero-lattice keyboard and a haptic trackpad. Right now, you can get it for $750 off.

Luckily, Dell didn't replace its classic XPS 13 with the XPS 13 Plus. Both are readily available, though the traditional XPS 13 hasn't been refreshed with 13th Gen Intel CPUs, at least not yet. The XPS 13 Plus only got a refresh with 13th Gen Intel CPUs earlier this month.

Dell's XPS flagship Ultrabooks have always ranked among the best Windows laptops. When Dell unveiled the XPS 13 Plus, it split views a bit. The radically redesigned PC features a futuristic design with a zero-lattice keyboard, invisible haptic trackpad, and a row of LED function keys. It looks a bit like what you'd expect an XPS 13 from 2025 to look like.

Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino liked a lot about the XPS 13 Plus, especially its look and design.

"The Dell XPS 13 Plus, like previous XPS 13 laptops, has again set the bar for design. There's no way to get around that, and it's undeniable," said Rubino.

"And while some people have concerns about the usability of those function keys, keyboard, and touchpad, it seems like a nothing-burger from my usage. Real function keys would be better, but the keyboard and touchpad are exceptional. Dell thought about this design a lot (since around 2018), and it shows."