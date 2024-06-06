Two of our favorite Dell laptops are now $200 cheaper after a permanent price cut

What you need to know

Dell's XPS 14 (9440) and XPS 16 (9640) are two of the best Windows laptops you can buy.

Dell permanently dropped prices by $200 across all configurations, smoothing out one of the main drawbacks to the laptops.

The AI PCs feature Intel Core Ultra H-series processors, optional NVIDIA RTX Laptop graphics, and high-res OLED displays.

Dell's XPS lineup of premium laptops contains some of the best Windows Laptops on the market today, especially if you're interested in a cutting-edge design with strong performance. We loved the XPS 14 (9440) and XPS 16 (9640) so much that we attached Windows Central Best Awards in our reviews.

However, one drawback that's immediately evident — and noted in our reviews — is pricing. Dell still isn't giving these AI PCs away, but a recent $200 price drop on all configurations has certainly smoothed out some of the concern.

The XPS 14 (9440) now starts at $1,500 for a model with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor (CPU), integrated Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), and 14.5-inch FHD+ display with 500 nits brightness.

The XPS 16 (9640) now starts at $1,700 for a configuration with a Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, integrated Arc graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and 16.3-inch FHD+ display.

The price drop is felt less as you scale up hardware, but there are some points to consider. Dell charges $300 for the upgrade to a high-res OLED display in both laptops (3.2K in the 14-inch model and UHD+ in the 16-inch model), so you can essentially grab the better screen for $100 instead.

These prices, at the time of writing, only apply to Dell's website. It's expected that third-party retailers with XPS listings like Best Buy will eventually catch up. In any case, if you were on the fence about picking up one of these high-end laptops, you can now take advantage of what is essentially permanent deal pricing.

Dell's XPS 14 (9440) is the more portable option

Dell XPS 14 (9440) for 2024 (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

In our Dell XPS 14 (9440) review, Windows Central Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino highlighted the laptops punchy performance, updated webcam, quad speakers, and OLED display. It's one of the best AI PCs on the market thanks to the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in the Core Ultra 7 155H chip, and the ability to add a discrete NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop GPU pushes it over the edge for anyone who needs extra power in a sleek chassis.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The optional 3.2K OLED display also makes it great for anyone editing photos or videos. It's even awesome if you primarily watch TV and movies on a laptop, especially when combined with a quad-speaker setup that pumps out quality sound. The screen has a smooth 120Hz variable refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR 500 support, anti-reflective finish, and perfect sRGB and DCI-P3 color reproduction.

Rubino wrapped up the review by saying, "For all these reasons, recommending the XPS 14 is easy to do so long as you can afford its steep asking price." With the recent (and permanent) $200 price reduction, it's easier to recommend than ever for anyone who wants a cutting-edge and portable design with lots of power inside.

Dell's XPS 16 (9640) goes all-out on performance

Dell's XPS 16 (9640) (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The Dell XPS 16 (9640) we reviewed also wowed Windows Central Editor Rebecca Spear thanks to its (even stronger) performance, (larger) OLED display, and similar cutting-edge design with lattice-free keyboard and seamless glass haptic touchpad.

The larger chassis has more space to fit performance hardware, making it the right choice for power users who need a beefier CPU and GPU combination. Dell offers up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 4TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage space, altogether delivering more than enough power for specialized work.

It's also better suited to those who often multitask on their laptop, as the 16.3-inch display has plenty of space for splitting windows. Configurations come by default with an FHD+ display, but moving to an OLED panel with 3840x2400 (UHD+) resolution and touch functionality only costs $300.

Spear wrapped up her review by stating, "If you like having the latest and most stylish-looking devices, then this is definitely a laptop that will catch your eye. It's elegant-looking and offers solid CPU performance, a fantastic display, and great speakers." Like the XPS 14, it's now even easier to recommend after the permanent price cut.