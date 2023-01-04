Dynabook unveils new Portégé X40-K and Tecra A40-K models for government agencies

Dynabook's latest laptops meet all the requirements for federal contracts.

Dynabook Tecra A40-K
What you need to know

  • Dynabook just announced that two models of its laptops meet Trade Agreements Act compliance requirements.
  • The 14-inch Portégé X40-K and 14-inch Tecra A40-K are the first TAA compliant laptops from Dynabook.
  • By meeting the requirements, the laptops have the needed security features to be purchased for government contracts and used by federal agencies.

At CES 2023, Dynabook announced that two of its laptops now meet Trade Agreements Act compliance requirements for federal contracts. The laptops use IPv6 protocol for handling IP traffic and have a lengthy list of security features.

Dynabook's announcement doesn't unveil any brand-new laptops. Instead, it details how versions of the recently announced 14-inch Portégé X40-K and 14-inch Tecra A40-K are now TAA compliant. 

The laptops have a bevy of security features, including the following highlighted by Dynabook:

  • CPUs that support hardware-rooted trust and hardware security test interface (HSTI)
  • CPU Virtualization Extensions with Second Level Address Translation (SLAT) support
  • CPU Input/Output Memory Management Unit (IOMMU)
  • TPM 2.0 - FIPS 140-2 compliant and TCG certified 
  • Smart Card (CAC) reader - FIPS 201/ISO 7816 compliant
  • Tamper-resistance UEFI (v2.6 or later) with Secure Boot functionality – NIST SP 800-147 compliant
  • Platform Firm Resiliency in compliance with NIST SP 800-193
  • Webcam, microphone, LAN, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth can be disabled by BIOS

Dynabook announced the Tecra A40K back in March 2022. The Portégé X40-K's announcement quickly followed in April. Both of the laptops run on 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs rather than Intel's newer 13th Gen chips announced ahead of CES.

Dynabook X40-K
CategoryDynabook Portégé X40-KTecra A40-K
Operating SystemWindows 11 ProWindows 10 Pro
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Windows 11 Pro
Display14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS14 inches, 16:9, Anti-glare, 1366x768 (HD), touch (optional)
Row 3 - Cell 0 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touch14 inches, 16:9, Anti-glare, 1920x1080 (FHD), touch (optional)
Processor12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P
Row 5 - Cell 0 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250P vPro
Row 6 - Cell 0 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250P vPro12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P
Row 7 - Cell 0 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1270P vPro12th Gen Intel Core i7-1270P vPro
Row 8 - Cell 0 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1280P vPro12th Gen Intel Core i7-1280P vPro
GraphicsIntel Iris XeIntel Iris Xe
Row 10 - Cell 0 Intel UHDIntel UHD
MemoryDDR4 up to 64 GBUp to 64GB DDR4
StorageUp to 1TB SSDUp to 1TB SSD
Front CameraInfrared IR camera with Windows HelloIR camera
SecurityWindows Hello IR cameraTPM 2.0
Row 15 - Cell 0 Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0Microsoft secured-core PC
Row 16 - Cell 0 Fingerprint readerFingerprint reader
Row 17 - Cell 0 Optional Smart Card readerIR camera
Row 18 - Cell 0 Security Lock slotPrivacy shutter
Row 19 - Cell 0 Microsoft Secured-core PCLock slot
Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Smart card reader (optional)
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth 5.2 or 5.0
PortsHDMI2x Thunderbolt 4
Row 23 - Cell 0 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one supporting USB Sleep & Charge)2x USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1)
Row 24 - Cell 0 2x USB-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 4HDMI
Row 25 - Cell 0 RJ-45 Ethernet LAN portRJ45 Ethernet
Row 26 - Cell 0 Headset jack (Microphone / Headphone combo port)3.5mm audio
Row 27 - Cell 0 microSD card slotmicroSD card reader
AudioStereo speakers, DTS audio processingStereo speakers, DTS Audio, Dual microphones
Battery53 Wh53Wh
Dimensions323.6 x 220.6 x 17.9 mm (12.7 x 8.7 x 0.7 in)12.7 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches (323.6mm x 220.6mm x 18.9mm)
WeightStarting 1.45 kg (3.2 lb)3.2 pounds (1.45kg)
ColorsMystic BlueDark Blue

“Our company has deep roots selling to the federal government, and today, we are reaffirming our commitment to creating the most powerful and secure laptops for U.S. Government contracts,” said Dynabook general manager James Robbins.

 “Bolstering our focus on this space will not only prove to be a huge gamechanger for us, but will be for our channel partners as well, as there is no larger customer than the U.S. Federal Government."